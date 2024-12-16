News & Politics

Derek Chauvin allowed to examine George Floyd’s heart tissue in challenge to federal conviction

The former Minneapolis officer is citing a doctor’s opinion that a heart condition, not Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, is responsible for Floyd’s 2020 death.

By Stephen Montemayor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2024 at 5:48PM
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter&nbsp;Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) ORG XMIT: CER216
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at his sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Derek Chauvin’s legal team will be permitted to examine heart tissue and fluid samples taken from George Floyd’s autopsy for an appeal of the former Minneapolis officer’s federal civil rights conviction based on a medical theory that Chauvin did not cause Floyd’s death.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Monday granted a motion from Chauvin to inspect the evidence as part of a claim that a heart condition, and not Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, killed Floyd during a May 2020 police encounter that sparked widespread civil unrest.

Chauvin, who is serving state and federal prison sentences in excess of 20 years, is seeking to overturn his 2022 federal civil rights conviction over “ineffective assistance of counsel.” Chauvin is arguing that his original defense attorney, Eric Nelson, failed to inform him that a forensic pathologist based in Topeka, Kan., told Nelson he did not think Chauvin caused Floyd’s death.

Chauvin added that Nelson failed to seek testing of heart tissue samples that Dr. William Schaetzel believed would show evidence of a heart condition called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

A person takes photographs of a mural in memory of George Floyd with flowers and other memorial items below, on a wall of the Cup Foods store at the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have spread to other areas across the United States. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)
A person takes photographs of a mural in memory of George Floyd with flowers and other memorial items below, on a wall of the Cup Foods store at the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have spread to other areas across the United States. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times/The Associated Press)

“Given the significant nature of the criminal case that Mr. Chauvin was convicted of, and given that the discovery that Mr. Chauvin seeks could support Dr. Schaetzel’s opinion of how Mr. Floyd died, the Court finds that there is good cause to allow Mr. Chauvin to take the discovery that he seeks,” Magnuson wrote in Monday’s order.

Manguson wrote that Chauvin’s defense team may take discovery of any histology slides of Floyd’s heart, tissue samples of his heart, tissue blocks containing heart tissue from Floyd and recut sections of all autopsy tissue slides relating to his heart.

Chauvin’s lawyers are also allowed to inspect and make copies of any photographs taken of Floyd’s heart and they can take quantities of certain fluids for testing.

Nelson no longer represents Chauvin. Chauvin’s appeal is now being handled by Robert Meyers, an assistant federal defender in Minneapolis.

about the writer

about the writer

Stephen Montemayor

Reporter

Stephen Montemayor covers federal courts and law enforcement. He previously covered Minnesota politics and government.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

Business

Damaged Russian ships spilled an estimated 3,700 tons of oil in Kerch Strait, state media says

card image

An estimated 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil had spilled into the Kerch Strait after two Russian ships were seriously damaged by stormy weather, Russian state media reported Monday.

News & Politics

Derek Chauvin allowed to examine George Floyd’s heart tissue in challenge to federal conviction

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter&nbsp;Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) ORG XMIT: CER216

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: Unlicensed Twin Cities man accused of killing other driver in crash while fleeing police

card image