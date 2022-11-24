Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: On a football-dominant Thanksgiving edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand is joined by Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling. The Vikings were demolished 40-3 on Sunday, and now face Bill Belichick's Patriots on short rest Thursday. Will their injuries — and mounting inconsistencies — be too much to overcome?

Later on, Gophers beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to review the frustrating 13-10 loss to Iowa and to set up what's left to play for Saturday vs. Wisconsin.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports