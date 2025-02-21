On the west coast of Ireland, the Cliffs of Moher drop some 509 feet to the Atlantic Ocean, making for one of the country’s most iconic attractions with more than 1 million visitors a year.
Ireland’s iconic Cliffs of Moher are partially closed, but there are better options
The Cliffs of Moher Experience, a visitor center with some popular overlooks, remains open.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2025 at 8:04PM
But following the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old student in 2024, much of the site will be closed off in 2025. A 3-mile southern section of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Trail is closed for safety improvements, along with a 1-mile northern segment.
Ireland connoisseurs are quick to point out Moher alternatives, including the 1,972-foot Slieve League cliffs to the north, and the 1,000-foot Kerry Cliffs to the south.
