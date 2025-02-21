Travel

Ireland’s iconic Cliffs of Moher are partially closed, but there are better options

The Cliffs of Moher Experience, a visitor center with some popular overlooks, remains open.

By Simon Peter Groebner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2025 at 8:04PM
The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland, in June 2024. (Simon Peter Groebner/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On the west coast of Ireland, the Cliffs of Moher drop some 509 feet to the Atlantic Ocean, making for one of the country’s most iconic attractions with more than 1 million visitors a year.

But following the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old student in 2024, much of the site will be closed off in 2025. A 3-mile southern section of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Trail is closed for safety improvements, along with a 1-mile northern segment.

The Cliffs of Moher Experience, a visitor center with some popular overlooks, remains open.

Ireland connoisseurs are quick to point out Moher alternatives, including the 1,972-foot Slieve League cliffs to the north, and the 1,000-foot Kerry Cliffs to the south.

Simon Peter Groebner

Travel Editor

Simon Peter Groebner is Travel editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

