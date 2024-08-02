The new direct flights to Ireland are dreamy – but here’s why you should skip Dublin

A festive group was gathered in a sheep pasture in the midsummer evening drizzle. Farther up the grassy hillside, a bonfire burned next to a stone chapel ruin. I stepped out of my rental SUV to investigate, blending into the crowd speaking mostly Irish Gaelic.
At a folding table covered in bottled spirits, a tall man handed me a shot glass of something clear, sweet and strong. Seeing my disorientation, he explained: “That man is up there building the fire. When he comes down, we’ll go up and then you throw your stick in the fire to absolve your sins.” He added cheerfully, “Then you’re good on sins for the rest of the year!”
So my travel companions — my 18-month-old daughter Petra; her mother, Sabrina; and her grandmother Sharon — and I obliged. When the fire starter, a grizzled older man in a wool sweater looking a bit of a sea captain, descended the hill, everyone took from a bundle of slender branches. I hoisted up Petra as the group circled a medieval holy well three times, then hiked up through long grass wetted by perma-mist. Finally, people took turns hurling their sticks, and sins, into the flames.
That was our lucky encounter with Bonfire Night, a ritual taking place all over Ireland every year on St. John’s Eve, June 23, two days after the solstice. We were on the atmospheric Dingle Peninsula, near the westernmost point in Ireland and an enclave of Gaelic culture.
I had been in rural Ireland for all of a day, and I was already immersed, and enchanted.
Hot Gael summer
If you’ve never been to Ireland, I can confirm that it’s everything you’ve heard, only more so.