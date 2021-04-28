It's like screwing in a light bulb.

That's how easy is it to install the Amaryllo Zeus security camera in recessed lighting fixtures. It's almost as easy using it on a flat surface or if you purchase a mounting bracket; you'll just need a USB cable to power it.

Note: The in-ceiling installation will work with E26 or E27 light bulb bases (just google it, they're pretty much standard).

The Zeus is loaded with just about every feature you would want in a simple home security camera. It's built with 360-degree auto-tracking. It records video in 1080p.

It has two-way communication, including human voice greeting, with notifications triggered by motion and audio. Even in the dark, it will keep your areas covered with eight infrared LEDs.

The camera has an 85-degree diagonal field of view and works off existing Wi-Fi. Use the free Amaryllo app to control settings and view uploaded video content. Full reports are available by periods so you can see what the camera saw.

Extended storage plans are available for purchase. You can set an intruder alarm and differentiate for detection of humans and pets and in both day and night modes.

The camera has 256-bit military-grade encryption, which makes it as hack-proof as possible. (amaryllo.us/zeus, $250)