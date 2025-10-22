Inside Luigi Mangione’s missing months

TENKAWA, Japan — Deep within the lush mountains of Japan, among the thousands of peaks that form a sprawling peninsula on the country’s main island, stands a sacred mountain that has been a sanctuary for spiritual pilgrims for more than a thousand years.
Since the seventh century, Mount Omine’s towering trees and burbling streams have greeted Japanese men on spiritual pilgrimages. Devoted practitioners of Shugendo, a fusion of Buddhism and mountain worship, go there to climb a treacherous ridge, an endeavor they believe can help them attain supernatural powers.
In premodern Japan, lore has it, ninja assassins disguised themselves as Shugendo practitioners to evade the shogun’s restrictions — and there is still a belief that approaching the mountain in search of spiritual direction without proper training can make a person susceptible to manipulation by dark forces. The video game Assassin’s Creed Shadows follows a samurai as he travels to Mount Omine. But few foreign travelers make the actual journey to its misty peaks.
On May 6, 2024 — his 26th birthday — an American man checked into a small guesthouse in the village of Tenkawa, the entry point to this legendary mountain. He introduced himself as Luigi Mangione, a backpacker from the United States.
With his curly brown hair, Mangione stood out as the only non-Japanese guest. He arrived prepared to soak in the springs, write and “Zen out,” as he told a friend at the time.
Seven months later, on Dec. 4, 2024, a man who prosecutors say was Mangione traveled to New York City, pulled out a 3D-printed 9 mm pistol and fired it at the CEO of one of America’s largest health insurance companies, UnitedHealthcare. The CEO, Brian Thompson, died on the sidewalk, and his killer escaped by bicycle into the quiet morning.
Mangione was arrested five days later while eating a hash brown and browsing on his laptop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. The police said they found what they called a manifesto decrying America’s system of for-profit health care and the “parasites” of the insurance industry. A journal detailing plans for the assassination was also found in Mangione’s possession, according to prosecutors.
Now facing state and federal murder charges, Mangione, 27, who has pleaded not guilty, is arguably the most scrutinized defendant to emerge from the recent spate of politically motivated violence in the United States.