Inside Luigi Mangione’s missing months

One of the men, Christian Sacchini, who had grown up in Texas and moved to Thailand to play professional soccer, said he had settled down at the pub with another friend when he spotted a man about his own age two seats over. The man piped up when he heard them speaking English, introducing himself as Luigi and telling them about his Maryland roots and his current living situation in Hawaii. Eventually, he was showing them pictures of himself near a volcano and discussing Pokémon and video games, Sacchini said.