‘Incredibly inequitable’: Schools surrounding Minnesota’s cabin country homes struggle as taxes go to state

DULUTH – A decades-old shift of some property taxes paid by cabin and second home owners has meant millions in lost revenue for lakes-heavy Minnesota school districts.
For more than 20 years, a portion of property tax that last year totaled about $42 million has been paid by seasonal property owners to the state’s general fund, instead of local school districts. The change was made during lean times, said Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, but it’s been especially devastating to school districts in northeast and central Minnesota cabin country.
For the second year, he’s trying to push through a bill that would move some of the seasonal property taxes back to schools, an easier request than shifting it all back to the school districts. It’s intended to reduce the financial burden on residents asked to approve property tax increases for classroom costs including teachers and educational programs.
Hauschild said at a recent Senate tax committee hearing that these are property taxes paid by seasonal residents, many of whom are wealthy. Some of the poorest communities in the state, including Ely and Hoyt Lakes, are surrounded by these property owners, but they struggle to pass operational levies to raise money for their schools.
“It’s incredibly inequitable,” Hauschild said. “It’s the opposite of the Minnesota Miracle, and it’s screwing my communities.”
School districts across the state are preparing for cuts just two years after historic investments in education, and regaining some of that tax revenue would help, educators say.
The Grand Rapids school district of 4,000 students has eliminated 70 teacher and aid positions in the past five years, and in 2023 suffered a crushing rejection of an operating levy.
“Tax revenue from cabin properties in Grand Rapids should stay in Grand Rapids for our students,” said Grand Rapids teacher and former union president Carol Copp. “The burden is falling squarely on the shoulders of community members who do not own million-dollar homes on the lake. These are community members working two and three jobs.”