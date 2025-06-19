Brooks: Mourning Minnesotans lit candles for Melissa Hortman at a dark hour

There were no speeches because there are no words.
The crowd at Wednesday night’s memorial for Melissa and Mark Hortman stretched down the steps of the State Capitol and across the lawn. People hugged and cried. Volunteers distributed candles and water.
There were lots of dogs in the crowd, including therapy dogs; the Hortmans’ golden retriever Gilbert was another victim of this week’s violence. Children lay on their bellies and kicked their feet in the air as they drew pictures of Gilbert and wrote messages to Mark and Melissa.
Thank you. We love you. Minnesota will always remember.
It was quiet. It’s never been so quiet at the Capitol.
The crowd grew and people watched the sun inch behind the dome. It would be at least an hour to sunset; the days are long this time of year.
But if anyone would have appreciated the challenge of organizing a candlelight vigil in Minnesota in June, it would have been Speaker Emerita Hortman, who was used to making do with what she had. A one-vote majority, or no majority at all.
Then came the first flickers, as the candles were lit and mourners moved closer together to pass the light from one person to the next until the whole crowd twinkled.