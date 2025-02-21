ROCHESTER – Families who come to Channel One Regional Food Bank should be able to grab milk, some meat or protein, veggies and whatever else they need to get by.
In Rochester, federal freeze hurts food access for the needy
Food shelves and other nonprofits say funding freezes and grant cutoffs from federal sources are hurting efforts to get enough produce and other goods to residents.
That’s no longer the case.
While Channel One never turns away families in need, Minnesota’s second-largest food shelf is finding itself with fewer options thanks to drastic cuts in federal aid and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants.
With federal officials mum on whether previous (or future) funding will come through, food banks and nonprofits are struggling to overcome financial obstacles they didn’t see coming.
“We want people to find the food here that’s meaningful to them, and right now we just don’t have that variety and consistency,” said Virginia Witherspoon, executive director of Channel One. “We just can’t afford it.”
Food shelves across the state are facing similar effects as federal officials in President Donald Trump’s administration froze paying invoices and food-related grants through the USDA earlier this year.
The cuts have caused smaller groups and co-ops to cut staff and scale back operations. For larger groups like Channel One, it means limiting residents’ access to kitchen staples like eggs, poultry and even milk.
Channel One faces about $77,000 in unpaid bills after they recently found out they wouldn’t be reimbursed for grant money spent before the invoice freeze.
Witherspoon said Channel One has stopped buying poultry after realizing they were on the hook with one farmer for about $10,000 in unpaid federal funds. The food bank recently discontinued buying eggs after the cost via federal sources tripled in a short time frame.
In the past, Channel One promised families that milk would always be available. Witherspoon said they’re trying to live up to that promise, but the cost of milk has risen more than 35% in the past six months. If that trend continues, Channel One might reduce the amount of milk it buys in favor of something else.
“We’re watching the prices; we’re watching to see what happens,” she said.
The Village Agricultural Cooperative started in 2019 to help micro-scale farmers in the Rochester area, mostly immigrants or refugees, find local markets and buyers for their produce. Last year the co-op expanded its farmland to about 22 acres.
The co-op used a $100,000 USDA grant to buy and donate food from those farmers. But the federal pay freeze has crippled the co-op. The Village isn’t being reimbursed for its grant work; another round of funding for 2025 is also on hold.
That’s about half of the co-op’s budget, according to director Amanda Nigon-Crowley. She said she had to lay off five part-time workers, leaving only two full-time staff including herself working at the Village.
Still, it’s left the small co-op with $30,000 in debt.
“I’m just having a really hard time wrapping my head around that we may not be reimbursed for work that was completed in 2024,” Nigon-Crowley said.
Channel One and the Village co-op both say they’re exploring grants and private and corporate group funding to make up some of the funding differences. Food shelves across Minnesota are also turning to state lawmakers, hoping to recover from the federal freezing pause.
“This is obviously devastating,” Sophia Lenarz-Coy, executive director of The Food Group, said to state senators at a committee hearing this week on food access and agricultural issues stemming from the Trump administration funding freeze.
Lenarz-Coy said The Food Group, a statewide nonprofit focused on food access and agricultural training, wrapped up the first year of a four-year project to provide technical assistance to new farmers when they found out in January they wouldn’t be reimbursed for their work.
The project, which totals $2.3 million, involved The Village and a few other nonprofits around the state. That project, along with a new pilot to have new farmers work and learn together on small land plots, is in jeopardy as state and federal agricultural officials aren’t answering questions about whether previously secured funding will still happen.
“Everyone is in a completely holding pattern,” Lenarz-Coy said. “It’s one thing to hear that this isn’t how it should go; it’s a really different thing to have to adjust to the financial reality we’re seeing.”
Farmers and local markets will likely suffer from the lack of funding, but food experts say it’s too soon to tell how the freeze will affect access to food.
Witherspoon said families can still pick up food at Channel One, but food access needs are rising across the region.
About 1 in 5 Minnesotans use food shelves and other programs to access food, according to Second Harvest Heartland. About 35,000 households visit Channel One’s food banks, about a quarter of them from outside Olmsted County.
In other words, people are so stressed to find food they’re driving away from their local food banks to find more items at bigger spots like Channel One. Witherspoon said she doesn’t want to compound that stress by sharing how difficult it’s getting for nonprofits to find food, but something has to be done to ensure people can continue to eat.
“We’re trying to walk that fine line of telling the truth and telling the need, while not making our neighbors feel more insecure than they already are,” she said.
