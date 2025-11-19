In face of slowing economy, Minnesota business leaders rally to kickstart growth

A tight labor market. Lagging productivity. Sluggish income growth.
The news isn’t new, but business leaders are sounding the alarm about Minnesota’s slowing economy. They warn that the state has fallen behind much of the U.S. and risks slipping even further as population growth stagnates and the cost of living continues to rise.
The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, citing federal data, reported Wednesday the state now ranks in the bottom half of the country on growth in gross domestic product (GDP), jobs, labor force, per capita income and median household income.
“We are not broken as an economy,” Chamber CEO Doug Loon said at the organization’s 2025 Economic Summit in Eagan. “We just see some really fundamental data points that say we need to get on this before we end up in a truly disadvantaged position nationally and globally.”
With that in mind, the chamber is launching the Economic Imperative for Growth, an effort to bring together the business community and policymakers to come up with solutions.
The initiative is zeroing in on three areas for improvement: per capita GDP, labor force growth and net domestic migration.
Minnesota’s headquarters economy has historically been strong, with a diverse range of industries, a highly skilled workforce and above-average productivity and innovation, said Sean O’Neil, the Minnesota Chamber Foundation’s senior director of economic development and research.
It took decades to build that strength, he said, and it’s not a future guarantee.