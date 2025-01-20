In 2025, let’s learn how to merge properly

Hosmer says the proper way to merge is to be like an eagle, hawk and owl. At the beginning of the merge lane or at the top of a ramp, activate your turn signal and, like an eagle, get a big picture of the situation. Then, like a hawk, look for an opening in the traffic and judge the speed of traffic and match it. Finally, like an owl, peek over your shoulder to ensure no vehicles are in your blind spot. If the coast is clear, slide over.