When phones ring at Minnesota Department of Transportation offices, there is a good chance the caller has something to say about merging.
In 2025, let’s learn how to merge properly
Failing to signal, yield and match traffic speeds are common errors drivers make while merging.
In some cases, callers will suggest changes to a specific ramp to address issues such as sight lines or distance issues, or report where paint markings used to warn drivers that a lane ends and a merge is coming are missing or confusing.
But many calls are from motorists venting that others on the road are not doing the maneuver properly, said Kristine Hernandez, the statewide communications and marketing director of Toward Zero Deaths, an initiative that works to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths.
“People are not yielding is a common complaint,” Hernandez said. “They are complaining and ask, ’Can you do something?’”
Merging is the process of moving from one lane into a gap in traffic in another lane, including entering a highway or freeway from a ramp. The merging process begins long before reaching the merge point, said Pete Hosmer with A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
When entering a freeway, that begins at the top of the ramp. But many drivers “don’t look until they get to the bottom of the ramp, then say, ‘oh, I need to get over,’” Hosmer said, pointing out one of the common mistakes drivers make while merging.
In September, MnDOT turned to Message Monday, its weekly campaign in which the agency posts safe driving reminders on its digital signs. “Look before merging and yield to drivers on the road,” the message read.
“We decided to start educating ‘mergers’ with a very direct message,” Hernandez said. “It’s like the seat belt law. People know, but don’t do it. If they are not aware, they can be educated to become aware. We can change the culture and constantly remind them.”
Another common error is forgetting that drivers on the mainline have the right of way. Motorists on the mainline practicing good driving etiquette may move over for a merging vehicle, but they are not required to do so, and may not be able to.
“It’s your responsibility to get on,” Hosmer said, which is backed up by the Minnesota Driver’s Manual, which states “you must yield to other vehicles when you are merging.”
Hosmer says the proper way to merge is to be like an eagle, hawk and owl. At the beginning of the merge lane or at the top of a ramp, activate your turn signal and, like an eagle, get a big picture of the situation. Then, like a hawk, look for an opening in the traffic and judge the speed of traffic and match it. Finally, like an owl, peek over your shoulder to ensure no vehicles are in your blind spot. If the coast is clear, slide over.
“Do not stop on the ramp or in the acceleration lane unless it is absolutely necessary,” the Driver’s Manual adds. “Do not force your way into the lane of traffic.”
Merging is a maneuver drivers conduct many times a day, and it’s important not to be distracted while carrying it out, whether by your phone or something else, Hosmer said.
Merging is not rocket science and can be done properly by everyone “if we all work together,” Hosmer said.