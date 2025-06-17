Opinion: How easy is it to impersonate an officer, like police say Vance Boelter did? Pretty easy.

That Vance Boelter, who’s been charged in the shootings, wore a common rubber Halloween mask gives credence to the difficulty of fashioning authentic looking face masks, but what about impersonating a police officer in general? If we consider the everyday police accoutrements, we see it’s not that extensive or prohibitive. One can buy the pants and shirts at any uniform store. Guns, tasers, flashlights, handcuffs, bullet magazines and the leather holders for each are readily available, but strictly legal purchases of firearms will leave an unwanted trace. Online purchases along with gun shows and auctions are better chances of staying below the radar. Body armor and the vest that it’s typically worn with are available for anyone online or in specialty uniform stores. The badges can be an issue, but again, anyone can buy badges and uniform patches that say “police,” “deputy,” “sheriff” or “security guard” and affix them to their uniform shirt. Though they won’t cite the specific city (unless the impersonator raids someone’s “patch collection”) the basic “police” or “sheriff” designation will convince 90% of the population that the man at their door is a real officer. A discerning police officer would spot the impersonation, even without the ridiculous rubber mask, within seconds.