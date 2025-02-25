Immigrants arrested by ICE in Rochester granted bond, including Nupá restaurant worker

Nupá Mediterranean Grill in Rochester posted on social media Feb. 12 that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested one worker and another man in the parking lot outside one of the business’ two locations. Nupá said the worker “accounted for many of our man hours” and “we are mourning the loss of Nupá family and the devastating impact it has on our small business,” in a Facebook post that drew hundreds of comments. The restaurant temporarily closed its north location on Civic Center Drive as a result, though it said on Facebook that it reopened Feb. 22.