Ike Reilly honors ‘warmth and strength’ of Minneapolis ahead of annual First Ave gig

The Illinois rocker debuted his new ode to the Twin Cities, “At Least Another Day,” at last year’s Thanksgiving Eve show.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 4:36PM
Ike Reilly listens in his earplugs to the sound of his harmonica with First Avenue's brand new sound system during soundcheck before his band's 20th annual Thanksgiving eve show in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. This is the venue's first sound system overhaul in over a decade and the Ike Reilly Assassination will be the first to perform with them. ] Angelina Katsanis • angelina.katsanis@startribune.com
Ike Reilly tested First Avenue's new p.a. system during his sound check there last November. (Angeline Katsanis/Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ike Reilly has been telling the Twin Cities how much he loves playing here for more than two decades, but now he’s letting the rest of the world know.

Ahead of his 21st annual Thanksgiving Eve concert at First Avenue — and coming on the heels of a well-reviewed new documentary on his underdog career — the punk-infused heartland rocker from Libertyville, Ill., released a new single this week titled “At Least Another Day,” which pays homage to his home-away-from-home music scene.

Touting the song’s premiere on Magnet Magazine’s website, Reilly told Magnet, “It was inspired by my time in Minneapolis, the people I love up there and the people I’ve lost from up there.

“We’ve performed at First Avenue on Thanksgiving Eve for more than 20 years. I really love that city and the general warmth and strength of the people. They also take their rock ‘n’ roll seriously, and their appreciation of our band and my songs has fueled us.”

Hardly a feel-good love song, “At Least Another Day” includes lyrical references to the mayhem that followed George Floyd’s murder (“Canisters are dancing off the concrete to Replacements songs”) and to Reilly’s former guitar and sound tech from Minneapolis, Trevor Engelbrektson, who died in a tragic highway wreck in 2019 while on tour with another band (“Head-on collision in the desert”).

Reilly debuted “At Least Another Day” last November at First Ave, which is when he also gave the club’s new sound system its first test run. He and his IRA bandmates (Ike Reilly Assassination) will be back for another Wednesday night blowout on Nov. 27, this one featuring Christy Costello and reunited ‘90s rockers the Delilahs for openers.

The documentary on Reilly, “Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night,” is now streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video and many other platforms.

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

