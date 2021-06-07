Intro: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the Jose Berrios situation with the Twins and comes to the conclusion that if the Twins are being smart they will look at how they have maximized Berrios' value — under MLB's flawed economic system, mind you — and continue to do that by trading him instead of attempting to re-sign him at a price that could reach $25 million a year. Twins beat writer Phil Miller then joins the show to talk about his reporting on Berrios and what might happen in the final 10 days before the trade deadline.

20:00: Game 6 of the NBA Finals is Tuesday night, with the Suns trailing 3-2 and needing a road win at Milwaukee to fend off elimination. One thing is for sure: Losses in Game 4 and Game 5 were not Devin Booker's fault. The Phoenix guard had 40-plus points in both games and needs more help from his teammates, particularly Chris Paul, in Game 6.

23:00: Minnesota United had a huge win over Seattle on Sunday, and it's worth revisiting.

26:00: Rand is officially worried about the reportedly "minor" calf injury to Vikings interior lineman Michael Pierce because he knows how these things go.

