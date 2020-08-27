The IDS Center, the biggest building and central crossing of downtown Minneapolis, will be open only to its commercial tenants today, after rioters smashed ground-floor windows and one of its main entrances Wednesday evening.

The building's skyway level will also be closed.

Brit's Pub could be closed for months after damage from looting and fire that damaged on one end of the structure, said owner Kam Talebi.

All along Nicollet Mall — the main pedestrian and shopping street of downtown that's been emptied out and buttoned up since the pandemic forced most downtown offices to close in March — business owners Thursday morning swept up glass and assessed damage from a night of sudden violence that resulted from false information of another police killing of a Black man.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police chased a man down Nicollet Mall who was suspected in a homicide at a downtown parking garage earlier in the day. As they closed in, the man drew a gun and shot himself.

Police quickly released surveillance video that showed the man committing suicide, but that did little to stop the unrest that exploded as word spread falsely that police had done the shooting.

Tom Stellar, a pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, looked up at broken windows while cleaning up damage outside Nordstrom Rack at the IDS Center in Minneapolis Thursday morning. "My heart breaks for what's happening," Stellar said. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Folo on Wednesday night's unrest.**Seth Johnson,cq ORG XMIT: MIN2008270828532121

The speed and number of people involved in the destruction showed Minneapolis remains on a hair trigger nearly three months after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on Memorial Day. His death sparked protests that, on four nights, turned into violent riots and fires that damaged hundreds of businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

On Wednesday night, about two dozen businesses suffered property damage, including the headquarters building of Target Corp. and stores in City Center.

Brit's Pub, at 11th Street and Nicollet, received damage from both looting and a fire.

"Looters were stealing anything they could get their hands on from food, liquor, TVs, POS equipment, and kitchen equipment. The inside of the restaurant is completely trashed," Talebi said. "There was no police presence."

Talebi, who purchased the restaurant a year ago, is thankful the fire was contained to one side of the building.

The business ushered customers out of the restaurant and patio around 8 p.m. after crowds and protests swelled. Talebi isn't sure what time fight trucks arrived.

He expressed concern about the short-term future of the restaurant's 70 employees.

"It's disheartening with the financial hard times and the pandemic that they have to deal with this too," he said. "I don't know what to tell them, but we will take care of our employees."

Although he plans to reopen the restaurant, Talebi said the government needs a plan to deal with violent acts.

"Downtown residents and business people count on that leadership," he said. "I just hope they find a plan and get something in place to rebuild the city and bring safety back."

The restaurant opened on Nicollet Mall in 1990.

Target said several parts of the Nicollet Mall store were damaged, and merchandise stolen, but it is opening at noon.

"Our first priority was keeping our team members and guests safe and no one was injured in the building," the company said in a statement. "We closed the store early, are inspecting the damage."

The corporate headquarters at the corner of Nicollet and 10th Street also received damage. External windows were smashed and a small group of people broke into the basement mailroom and started a fire, the company said.

"Most of our headquarters team members are already working from home and we've asked the remainder to stay home today while the damage is repaired," the statement said.

Steve Cramer, chief executive of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, was out early to assess the damage and called downtown businesses were resilient.

"We'll bounce back from this," he said. Then he added, "It's a tough blow, though. I think there's a lot of discouragement about this. On top of everything else that's happened this summer since Memorial Day and the killing of George Floyd, it really calls into question how we're going to come together as a community. That's the challenge we have in front of us right now."

Bob White, president of the 104-year-old Hubert White, said four windows at the store were broken and now boarded up. The store was not looted but he expects it will be closed the rest of the week.

"There were three of us in the store when it started, and we were watching it," he said.

He said there was more damage to downtown properties on Wednesday than during the unrest closer to Floyd's death. At that time, the properties were prepared, with windows already boarded up.

"It was far less of an event then," he said.

Nordstrom Rack had five large windows broken, and looters did minor damage inside the store. All of the store's windows are now being boarded up, according to IDS.

"The [police] first precinct were getting us accurate and clear info so we could stay as safe as possible. I have nothing but good things to say about Minneapolis Police and how they handled this," said Deb Kolar, general manager of IDS. "This is just like last time where pockets of [disorder] erupted here and there. They [the police] did everything they could do to stay on top of it last night."

Target stores in Uptown and Dinkytown also sustained minor damage, the company said.

While the worst damage was along Nicollet Mall, rioters also damaged an Avis and Budget car rental on S. 3rd Avenue and a Walgreens miles away on Chicago Avenue at 43rd Street.

The Lunds & Byerlys Wine & Spirits store received minor damage and will be closed today. The main store sustained no damage Wednesday night, said spokesperson Katie Tomsche.

Hours at the three Minneapolis Lunds & Byerlys will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, she said.

The Walgreens, which was close to the site where Floyd was killed, had been the only Walgreens still open in south Minneapolis after several other locations were damaged by the riots in May and early June.

On Thursday morning, downtown remained empty of its regular commuters and office workers. Ambassadors from the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District were visible on the streets helping the cleanup.

Jim Durda, general manager at City Center on Nicollet Mall, said the most important thing was that no one was hurt in the riot, which damaged several retailers in the building.

"It's really unfortunate. We had this loss of life yesterday, two lives lost," Durda said referring to the homicide victim and suspect who killed himself. "We are a big city with big city problems and mental health issues so there are broader issues to tackle."

In earlier unrest after Floyd's death, there was a lot more damage to the building. "This time it was only three windows at Starbucks and [Off Fifth] Saks," Durda said.

The City Center — and the Marshalls in it — were open on Thursday.

Rick Bertram, general manager at the Marriott City Center hotel between Hennepin Avenue and the Nicollet Mall, said while the building was not damaged, "we witnessed looting and damage to buildings close to us," he said.

The hotel, which recently opened after a complete renovation, lost some business because guests couldn't access the hotel and canceled their reservations. "We plan to increase our security presence though the weekend," he said.

Staff writers Dee DePass, Jim Buchta and Adam Belz contributed to this report.

Twitter: @stribnorfleet