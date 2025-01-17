Shawn Filiowich had a way of making his presence known while respecting others. It’s a quality that kept conversations going, one that made policing in the capital city easier.
‘I never gave up on life’: St. Paul police officer Shawn Filiowich dies of pancreatic cancer at 52
Supporters plan to help the veteran officer’s family through a benefit event on Jan. 18.
Filiowich, 52, died on Jan. 4 after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind wife Rochelle, daughters Danielle and Amber, and many others he encountered during his 28-year career as a police officer.
His brother Tim Filiowich is also a St. Paul police office, and both were raised in the city they went on to help protect and serve. Tim said his brother made the city feel “St. Paul small” thanks to the connections he forged. Tim said Shawn loved to joke and bring fun to small conversations or large gatherings. His motto “treat people like people” resonated with Tim and scores of others.
“Everybody looked up to Shawn,” Tim Filiowich, 47, said. “He was always down to stir up something, whether it was a camping weekend or a trip to Ely for winter camping, or to the cabin or a trip somewhere. When he was off work, he left work at work. Family was his priority at home.”
A handful of loved ones were with Filiowich the morning he died, and an outpouring of support from scores of people followed.
Nearly 100 messages hit Tim’s phone the day his brother died. Dozens shared their condolences on social media, including former St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen. She said Shawn was a smart and “eternally positive” friend and partner during her tenure.
“Condolences to the family and the SPPD for the loss of this special soul,“ Brendmoen’s comment read. ”He will be greatly missed.”
Few people spent more time with Filiowich than Dave Quast.
Quast was Filiowich’s partner at the police department for 23 years, and the two logged thousands of hours and countless memories together that earned them the nickname “Penn and Teller” after the famous comedy/magician duo.
From the time they met at the former Lakewood Community College until the day Filiowich died, Quast said that Filiowich put full effort into every moment. He made time for boot hockey with kids while on patrol. He changed bike chains and played quarterback in full police uniform. He changed an elderly couple’s tires in pouring rain, gave spare gloves to homeless people, and bought diapers for a struggling mother without saying a word to others.
“Shawn was a training officer. And if you were lucky enough to get [him], you were going to be an incredible cop because he taught you how to do it the right way,” Quast said.
“Didn’t matter if you were a suspect, a victim, a cop or the witness. Shawn treated you with the utmost dignity and respect ... [God] must have a great job for him up there, because he’s getting a great guy.”
A benefit for Filiowich’s family will take place at Alary’s Bar in St. Paul from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $40.
A week before Shawn died, Tim visited to chat and watch the Wild play. The brothers often watched football and hockey together, and Shawn told Tim that day that he had found peace.
“‘Unfortunately, this is my day. But man, I never let up on life. I lived it,’” Tim recalled his brother saying. “He realized ‘I lived life, I got it done.’”
In addition to his brother Jim, wife and children, Filiowich is survived by his mother, Deborah, father, Jim, and brother Dan. Services have been held.
The new Twin Cities Gamer Symphony Orchestra will perform songs from popular games from the early 2000s such as “Kingdom Hearts,” “Halo” and more at a free concert Friday night in St. Paul.