Surgery delays continue as Minnesota hospitals grapple with IV solution shortage

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., sent a letter Tuesday urging a federal response to ease the shortage and said Wednesday she talked with the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and was pleased with the progress. The U.S. was importing IV fluids from overseas, she said, and extending the expiration dates of available supplies. Fluid supplies at the Florida plant in the path of the hurricane were also moving to safer locations, she added.