How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Bridging provides furniture and household goods for those transitioning out of homelessness. Great team project (two to three hours for groups of eight to 20) to purchase dresser kits for $155 and assemble as a group. No experience needed. All necessary tools and directions will be provided. Volunteer at the Bloomington or Roseville locations. http://www.bridging.org/
ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Help Neighborhood House with support. Assist with data entry, satisfaction surveys, focus groups and more. Basic computer skills and experience with Microsoft Office preferred. http://www.neighborhoodhousemn.org/
SPANISH SPEAKER
Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides permanent homes for adults. Many are older and frail, including veterans. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Flexible scheduling. http://www.cctwincities.org/
BE A FRIEND
Hammer & NER supports individuals with disabilities. Be matched with an individual and meet with the person about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Numerous metro locations. https://hammer.org/
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Model Cities provides access to programs that stabilize families and communities. The nonprofit does it through housing, youth development, homeownership and financial literacy programs. Wide range of volunteer opportunities available. https://www.modelcities.org/
AMERICAN SEWING GUILD
The American Sewing Guild advances sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. Its sewing events benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer’s patients, homeless, preemies and more. http://www.asg-mpls-stpaul.org/
BOOK ASSISTANT
The Free Book Buggie collects new and used children’s books to donate in underserved communities. Assist with collection and distribution of books. http://thefreebookbuggie.org/
TARGET FIELD CONCESSIONS
Rock From the Heart raises awareness of aortic health through music, information sharing and community building. To raise funds, they work in concession stands at Target Field for Twins games. Volunteers needed for the upcoming season. Must be at least 16 years old. https://rockfromtheheart.org/
