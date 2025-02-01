STOCK SHELVES: Help Community Emergency Service at the Food Market. A variety of tasks available. Monday-Wednesday afternoon. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org
How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
FOOD ASSISTANT: Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old can take part with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT: Padoc Area Scholars Society assists youth living in South Sudan, the poorest country in the world, through a college scholarship program. Staff is 100% volunteer and seeking administrative help in its St. Paul office. southsudanpass.org
MEALS ON WHEELS: Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation by delivering meals to seniors and others in the St. Paul area. 10:30 a.m.-noon, 60- to 90-minute shift. Volunteer individually or in a group. A need for on-call drivers available on short notice. wilder.org
BOOK DRIVE: Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute works to promote reading and increase diversity in books through education, training and community outreach. Host a book drive with family, friends, co-workers, faith communities. ppgjli.org
TAX CLINIC ASSISTANT: Prepare + Prosper (P+P) works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Help with preparing taxes or providing customer support and financial services. P+P provides all the training you need. prepareandprosper.org
EQUINE RESCUE – FARM HELP: Assist at Art, Heart & Hoofbeats, a horse rescue and sanctuary, on the farm or with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds,and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com
FOOD SHELF CHECK-IN: Assist PRISM at its food shelf. Schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org
HOST A PARTY
Every month, the Birthday Party Project hosts birthday parties at homeless and transitional living facilities to celebrate the birthdays of the staying there. Decorations, activities, crafts, games, cupcakes, gifts and party favors are all provided. Help to host the parties. thebirthdaypartyproject.org
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Clean Elections Minnesota educates and advocates for expanded voter access, election transparency and reforms. Assist with communications, office tasks and more. cleanelectionsmn.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Model Cities provides access to programs that stabilize and develop families and communities. They do this work through housing, youth development, homeownership and financial literacy programs. Wide range of opportunities available. modelcities.org
YOUTH ASSISTANT
Oasis for Youth works with the communities of Bloomington, Richfield and Edina, serving young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Programs include a drop-in center, housing, school and community outreach and an employment program. Help with events, fundraising, birthday parties, committees, preparing meals and more. oasisforyouth.org
RESIDENT ACTIVITIES
Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides permanent homes for adults who need housing stability. Many are older and medically frail, including veterans. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Spanish speaking is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org
FOOD PANTRY
Assist VEAP in Bloomington with its food pantry. Help shop and fulfill orders, sort donations and load vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. veap.org
PET THERAPY
Bring the joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone’s day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with one of the nationally recognized pet therapy organizations. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Join the Sanneh Foundation every Friday for a food distribution event. Setup, distribution, restocking and cleanup. South Minneapolis. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. thesannehfoundation.org/about-us/our-mission
