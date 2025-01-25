How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Every month, the Birthday Party Project hosts birthday parties at homeless and transitional living facilities to celebrate the birthdays of the kids staying there. Decorations, activities, crafts, games, cupcakes, gifts and party favors are all provided. Help to host the parties. thebirthdaypartyproject.org
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Clean Elections Minnesota educates and advocates for expanded voter access, election transparency and reforms. Assist with communications, office tasks and more. cleanelectionsmn.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Model Cities provides access to programs that stabilize and develop families and communities. They do this work through housing, youth development, homeownership and financial literacy programs. Wide range of opportunities available. modelcities.org
YOUTH ASSISTANT
Oasis for Youth works with the communities of Bloomington, Richfield and Edina, serving young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Programs include a drop-in center, housing, school and community outreach and an employment program. Help with events, fundraising, birthday parties, committees, preparing meals and more. oasisforyouth.org
RESIDENT ACTIVITIES
Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides permanent homes for adults who need housing stability. Many are older and medically frail, including veterans. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Spanish speaker is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org
FOOD PANTRY
Assist VEAP in Bloomington with its food pantry. Help shop and fulfill orders, sort donations and load vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. veap.org
PET THERAPY
Bring the joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone’s day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with one of the nationally recognized pet therapy organizations. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Join the Sanneh Foundation every Friday for a food distribution event. Setup, distribution, restocking and cleanup. South Minneapolis. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. thesannehfoundation.org/about-us/our-mission
PAINTING PROJECTS
Paint hallways in the Dorothy Day Residence in downtown St. Paul. Great group opportunity. Five to six hours Monday through Friday. Contribution toward supplies is not required but appreciated. cctwincities.org
ASSISTANT
Appetite for Change focuses on making fresh food available and accessible in north Minneapolis. Assist with youth and workforce development programs, meal boxes, urban agriculture and cooking workshops. afcmn.org
HELP NEEDED
Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. 1-1½ hours. Must meet eligibility requirements; call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
MUSEUM ASSISTANT
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Open hours, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org
COOKING ASSISTANT
Help Project for Pride in Living prepare and serve meals to youth enrolled in PPL’s Youth Program. 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Paul location. Meals can be cooked on-site in the kitchen or brought prepared and ready to serve. ppl-inc.org
HYGIENE PRODUCT DRIVE
Bridge to Basics deals with hygiene poverty by collaborating with local nonprofits to provide clients with daily essentials. Consider holding a drive in your workplace, faith community or other group. bridgetobasics.org
EDUCATION ASSISTANT
African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. They work in the areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice, and civic engagement. A variety of opportunities are available. acerinc.org
THERAPEUTIC HORSEBACK RIDING
Help the River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don’t need horse experience to volunteer — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. rivervalleyriders.org
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.