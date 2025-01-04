FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION
How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Assist Second Harvest Heartland with its Senior Hunger program, which distributes nutritious food to seniors in need. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. The weekly three-hour shift Monday through Thursday is for six months in Brooklyn Park. www.2harvest.org/
DRIVERS
Help PRISM’s food shelf in Golden Valley as a food rescue driver. Using PRISM’s vehicle, pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Volunteers must have a valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle with items weighing 30-plus pounds. www.prismmpls.org/
OFFICE SUPPORT
Reach for Resources serves people with developmental disabilities. Help in the Minnetonka office with administrative tasks, filing, scanning and data entry. www.reachforresources.org/
PHONE COMPANION
Friends & Co. works to end isolation among seniors in Minnesota. Volunteers will be matched with an isolated older adult and will need to maintain contact through regular phone calls and conversation. Training and support provided. www.friendsco.org/
DENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS
Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure children care for their oral health. Dentists, assistants and hygienists needed to assist with underserved communities. www.readysetsmile.org/
YOUTH MENTORING
Kids ‘n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who need a positive role model. Individual adults, couples or families connect and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. www.kidsnkinship.org/
FOOD ASSISTANT
Appetite for Change focuses on making fresh food available and accessible for those in north Minneapolis. Assist with youth and workforce development programs, meal boxes, urban agriculture and cooking workshops. www.afcmn.org/
MAKE A FRIEND, BE A FRIEND
Hammer & NER supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers will be matched with an individual and meet with the person once a month and do a variety of activities together. Numerous metro locations. hammer.org/
SNOW REMOVAL
Assist Wingspan Life Resources with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on the snowfall and house needs. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. Individuals and groups sought at 29 metro locations. www.wingspanlife.org/
FINANCIAL PLANNERS
Assist Prepare + Prosper with its clients at weekly tax clinics. Go over basic financial plans and make referrals to trusted partners. Must be a professional financial planner in good standing. Two hours a week from January to May. www.prepareandprosper.org/
DISABILITY ASSISTANT
True Friends works with children and adults with disabilities. Programs include camps, respite, therapy, adaptive riding and travel. A wide range of positions available. www.truefriends.org/
FOUNDATION ASSISTANT
Help the Arthritis Foundation connect with those needing services, provide advocacy, fundraising and promotional events, office projects and more. www.arthritis.org/
GROUP VOLUNTEERING
Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Good Character & Citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with a group to find a project that works. Afternoon and evenings, Monday through Friday at locations in the metro. //boysandgirls.org/
SEWING ASSISTANT
The American Sewing Guild seeks to advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. They hold sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer’s patients, homeless, preemies and more. www.asg-mpls-stpaul.org/
BOOK ASSISTANT
The Free Book Buggie collects new and used children’s books for underserved communities. Assist with collection and distribution of books. thefreebookbuggie.org/
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.