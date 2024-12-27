How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Assist Wingspan Life Resources with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on the snowfall and house needs. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. Individuals and groups sought at 29 metro locations. www.wingspanlife.org/
FINANCIAL PLANNERS
Assist Prepare + Prosper with its clients at weekly tax clinics. Go over basic financial plans and make referrals to trusted partners. Must be a professional financial planner in good standing. Two hours a week from January to May. www.prepareandprosper.org/
DISABILITY ASSISTANT
True Friends works with children and adults with disabilities. Programs include camps, respite, therapy, adaptive riding and travel. A wide range of positions available. www.truefriends.org/
FOUNDATION ASSISTANT
Help the Arthritis Foundation connect with those needing services, provide advocacy, fundraising and promotional events, office projects and more. www.arthritis.org/
GROUP VOLUNTEERING
Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Good Character & Citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with a group to find a project that works. Afternoon and evenings, Monday through Friday at locations in the metro. //boysandgirls.org/
SEWING ASSISTANT
The American Sewing Guild seeks to advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. They hold sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer’s patients, homeless, preemies and more. www.asg-mpls-stpaul.org/
BOOK ASSISTANT
The Free Book Buggie collects new and used children’s books for underserved communities. Assist with collection and distribution of books. thefreebookbuggie.org/
DONATE & WRAP GIFTS
Support a family through FamilyWise this holiday season. Registered sponsors will be matched with a family. Shop for and wrap gifts for families and bring them to the Minneapolis office. www.familywiseservices.org/
PRESENTATION FACILITATORS
Assist Mothers Against Drunk Driving as an underage drinking prevention coordinator. Make and manage presentations about underage drinking and facilitate discussions around the issues. Flexible schedule. Virtual opportunities available. madd.org/minnesota
TEAM EVENT
Work as a group in a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. The group size is five to 25 and the shift is 2-3 hours Tuesday-Thursday. Must be at least at age 14. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. www.bridging.org/
OFFICE ASSISTANT
The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. The center in Orr, Minn., has a range of tasks, including guest service, office, maintenance, event management and fundraising. www.americanbear.org/
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Assist the Sanneh Foundation every Friday to help with setup, distribution, restocking and cleanup activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in south Minneapolis. thesannehfoundation.org/about-us/our-mission/
BIRTHDAY PARTY
The Birthday Party Project hosts parties at homeless and transitional living facilities every month to celebrate birthdays of the kids staying there. Decorations, activities, crafts, games, cupcakes, gifts and party favors are provided. Help to host the parties. www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org/
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors are needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers, 1-1½ hours each time. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/
SERVE A MEAL
Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations). Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8, with proper supervision. www.loavesandfishesmn.org/
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.