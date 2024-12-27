How you can help

Inspired

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 27, 2024 at 8:57PM
Assist Wingspan Life Resources is seeking volunteers to help with snow removal from sidewalks and driveways at group homes.

SNOW REMOVAL

Assist Wingspan Life Resources with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on the snowfall and house needs. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. Individuals and groups sought at 29 metro locations. www.wingspanlife.org/

FINANCIAL PLANNERS

Assist Prepare + Prosper with its clients at weekly tax clinics. Go over basic financial plans and make referrals to trusted partners. Must be a professional financial planner in good standing. Two hours a week from January to May. www.prepareandprosper.org/

DISABILITY ASSISTANT

True Friends works with children and adults with disabilities. Programs include camps, respite, therapy, adaptive riding and travel. A wide range of positions available. www.truefriends.org/

FOUNDATION ASSISTANT

Help the Arthritis Foundation connect with those needing services, provide advocacy, fundraising and promotional events, office projects and more. www.arthritis.org/

GROUP VOLUNTEERING

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Good Character & Citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with a group to find a project that works. Afternoon and evenings, Monday through Friday at locations in the metro. //boysandgirls.org/

SEWING ASSISTANT

The American Sewing Guild seeks to advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. They hold sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer’s patients, homeless, preemies and more. www.asg-mpls-stpaul.org/

BOOK ASSISTANT

The Free Book Buggie collects new and used children’s books for underserved communities. Assist with collection and distribution of books. thefreebookbuggie.org/

DONATE & WRAP GIFTS

Support a family through FamilyWise this holiday season. Registered sponsors will be matched with a family. Shop for and wrap gifts for families and bring them to the Minneapolis office. www.familywiseservices.org/

PRESENTATION FACILITATORS

Assist Mothers Against Drunk Driving as an underage drinking prevention coordinator. Make and manage presentations about underage drinking and facilitate discussions around the issues. Flexible schedule. Virtual opportunities available. madd.org/minnesota

TEAM EVENT

Work as a group in a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. The group size is five to 25 and the shift is 2-3 hours Tuesday-Thursday. Must be at least at age 14. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. www.bridging.org/

OFFICE ASSISTANT

The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. The center in Orr, Minn., has a range of tasks, including guest service, office, maintenance, event management and fundraising. www.americanbear.org/

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Assist the Sanneh Foundation every Friday to help with setup, distribution, restocking and cleanup activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in south Minneapolis. thesannehfoundation.org/about-us/our-mission/

BIRTHDAY PARTY

The Birthday Party Project hosts parties at homeless and transitional living facilities every month to celebrate birthdays of the kids staying there. Decorations, activities, crafts, games, cupcakes, gifts and party favors are provided. Help to host the parties. www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org/

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors are needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers, 1-1½ hours each time. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/

SERVE A MEAL

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations). Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8, with proper supervision. www.loavesandfishesmn.org/

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

