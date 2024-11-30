How you can help

Inspired

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

November 30, 2024 at 11:30AM
Project for Pride in Living is seeking donations to purchase different kinds of gift cards for the holidays. (Dreamstime/Tribune News Service)

HOLIDAY GIFT CARD DRIVE

Project for Pride in Living needs donations to purchase gift cards (Visa, Walmart, Target, Cub) for the holidays. All cards collected will be distributed directly to PPL residents, participants, students and their families during holiday season. ppl-inc.org

TAX SEASON HELP

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Work to connect, build new skills and give back to your community. Tax preparer, customer service and office assistant volunteers needed. Bilingual volunteers to support our diverse community is a plus. No experience needed. We provide training. prepareandprosper.org

FOOD PACKING

Assist Feed My Starving Children at a meal packing session. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org

PRODUCT DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a menstrual products drive to support program participants. Essential items sought. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. touchstonemh.org

MEALS ON WHEELS

Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation by delivering meals to seniors and others in St. Paul. It’s a 60-90 minute shift. Volunteer individually or in a group. On-call drivers available on short notice. wilder.org

BOOK DRIVE

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute works to promote reading and increase diversity in books through education, training and community outreach. Host a book drive with family, friends, co-workers and faith communities. ppgjli.org

LIBRARY ASSISTANT

The Minnesota Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to age 5. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assistant required to help with check-in and out, re-shelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

URBAN ROOTS

Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthful food and community by providing paid internships. Learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org/

ASSISTANT

The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. Work at a center in Orr, Minn. Guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. americanbear.org

GROUP OPPORTUNITIES

Work at Arc’s Value Village thrift stores, and unpack, sort, organize and tag donated merchandise. Bring your group from work, faith community or family. Store locations in Bloomington, Richfield and New Hope. Volunteers as young as age 8 are welcome with adult supervision. arcsvaluevillage.org

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Help Ruff Start Rescue save lives of at-risk animals. Includes filing, recording and storing donations, cleaning and organizing ad-hoc projects. One- to four-hour shifts, Monday through Thursday in Princeton, Minn. ruffstartrescue.org

SOCIAL MEDIA & MARKETING COORDINATOR

Rock From the Heart serves those with aortic disease with help of education and advocacy. This is done through the healing power of music. The organization is seeking a volunteer to help with social media and marketing. Work with staff to develop plans, create content and seek new ways to get the word out. rockfromtheheart.org/

MENTOR

Help the Redemption Project to mentor men and women in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION

Assist Second Harvest Heartland with its Senior Hunger program, which distributes nutritious food to seniors in need. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Weekly three-hour shifts for six months Monday through Thursday in Brooklyn Park. 2harvest.org

COMMUNITY HELPER

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org

DRIVER

Help At Your Door transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you’d like, on a weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org

