How you can help

Project for Pride in Living needs donations to purchase gift cards (Visa, Walmart, Target, Cub) for the holidays. All cards collected will be distributed directly to PPL residents, participants, students and their families during holiday season. ppl-inc.org
TAX SEASON HELP
Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Work to connect, build new skills and give back to your community. Tax preparer, customer service and office assistant volunteers needed. Bilingual volunteers to support our diverse community is a plus. No experience needed. We provide training. prepareandprosper.org
FOOD PACKING
Assist Feed My Starving Children at a meal packing session. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org
PRODUCT DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a menstrual products drive to support program participants. Essential items sought. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. touchstonemh.org
MEALS ON WHEELS
Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation by delivering meals to seniors and others in St. Paul. It’s a 60-90 minute shift. Volunteer individually or in a group. On-call drivers available on short notice. wilder.org
BOOK DRIVE
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute works to promote reading and increase diversity in books through education, training and community outreach. Host a book drive with family, friends, co-workers and faith communities. ppgjli.org
LIBRARY ASSISTANT
The Minnesota Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to age 5. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assistant required to help with check-in and out, re-shelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org
URBAN ROOTS
Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthful food and community by providing paid internships. Learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org/
ASSISTANT
The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. Work at a center in Orr, Minn. Guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. americanbear.org
GROUP OPPORTUNITIES
Work at Arc’s Value Village thrift stores, and unpack, sort, organize and tag donated merchandise. Bring your group from work, faith community or family. Store locations in Bloomington, Richfield and New Hope. Volunteers as young as age 8 are welcome with adult supervision. arcsvaluevillage.org
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Help Ruff Start Rescue save lives of at-risk animals. Includes filing, recording and storing donations, cleaning and organizing ad-hoc projects. One- to four-hour shifts, Monday through Thursday in Princeton, Minn. ruffstartrescue.org
SOCIAL MEDIA & MARKETING COORDINATOR
Rock From the Heart serves those with aortic disease with help of education and advocacy. This is done through the healing power of music. The organization is seeking a volunteer to help with social media and marketing. Work with staff to develop plans, create content and seek new ways to get the word out. rockfromtheheart.org/
MENTOR
Help the Redemption Project to mentor men and women in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org
FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION
Assist Second Harvest Heartland with its Senior Hunger program, which distributes nutritious food to seniors in need. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Weekly three-hour shifts for six months Monday through Thursday in Brooklyn Park. 2harvest.org
COMMUNITY HELPER
Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org
DRIVER
Help At Your Door transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you’d like, on a weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org
