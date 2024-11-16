BLOOD DONOR
How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/
CARD MAKERS
Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help create handmade cards. Cards accepted and needed throughout the year. Great opportunity for groups or families. www.giftsforseniors.org/
DRIVERS
Help Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Finish shift at noon. www.cesmn.org/
BOARD MEMBER
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately two hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. www.artheartandhoofbeats.com
TWIN CITY MODEL RAILROAD MUSEUM
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist during the hours it’s open in events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. www.tcmrm.org/
WINTER BREAK CARE KITS
Help high school students in Project for Pride in Living’s programs by collecting items for care kits. The kits are to celebrate hard work and completion of fall classes. Staff will provide a list of specific items for the kits. Collect and deliver kits by Dec. 18. www.ppl-inc.org/
VIRTUAL MOCK INTERVIEWERS
Twin Cities RISE serves those who are under- and unemployed. Assist mock interviews with program participants. Interviews are done virtually. Opportunities at various times throughout the year. www.twincitiesrise.org/
MAIL DELIVERY
Help deliver the mail to care center residents at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Assist Tuesdays through Saturdays in the late morning. www.lyngblomsten.org/
MENTOR
Become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters. You will be matched with a youth and spend time one-on-one or in small-group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. http://www.bigstwincities.org/
DONATION DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health invites groups in the community to hold donation drives to help the cause. Art supplies, games, hygiene kits, blankets and quilts, hair care products are needed. Staff can assist you in identifying the right product for your group to collect. www.touchstonemh.org/
MEAL SERVICE
Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities in Minneapolis and St. Paul. You may be asked to help with some cleanup during service. www.cctwincities.org/
FAMILY VOLUNTEERING
Opportunities suitable for young children. Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. www.doinggoodtogether.org
TAX SEASON ASSISTANT
Prepare+Prosper works with individuals and families to build financial futures. Help prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. P+P will provide the training required for the role. www.prepareandprosper.org/
RECEPTIONIST
Walk-In Counseling Center in Minneapolis provides high-quality counseling to people with urgent needs. Must have good interpersonal skills. Some background in psychology or the social sciences is helpful. Commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. walkin.org/
INTERIOR PAINTING
Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental disabilities. Help needed with some painting at the group home in Woodbury. Painting supplies provided. Great group opportunity. www.wingspanlife.org/
OPEN ARMS
Open Arms of Minnesota prepares and delivers meals to people suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Flexible scheduling. openarmsmn.org
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.