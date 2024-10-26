How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Bluebirds & Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. They repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets delivered by volunteers. Arrange flowers, pickup and delivery. www.bluebirdsandblooms.com
DRIVERS
Help Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Finish shift at noon. www.cesmn.org
GALA COMMITTEE
Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities to plan, promote and present the For the Kids Gala in April 2025. Fundraising, marketing, auction, volunteer relations, production and associated event skills are a plus. Meetings occur once a month October-December, and once every two to three weeks from January-March. www.boysandgirls.org
STORE ASSISTANT
Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul to assist guests, organize and price donations. Create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Tuesday-Saturday. Training provided. theflyingpigthrift.org
CARD MAKERS
Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help create handmade cards. Cards accepted and needed throughout the year. Great opportunity for groups or families. www.giftsforseniors.org
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org
SPONSOR AND BUILD DRESSERS
Bridging provides furniture and household goods for those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. Great team project (two to three hours for groups of eight to 20) to purchase dresser kits for $155 and assemble as a group. No experience needed. All necessary tools and directions provided. Bloomington or Roseville locations. www.bridging.org
SPANISH SPEAKER
Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides urgently needed permanent homes for adults who need housing stability. Many, including veterans, are older and medically frail. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Flexible scheduling. www.cctwincities.org
VIDEOGRAPHER
Help Ruff Start Rescue’s communications team by taking videos of adoptable rescue animals for promotional purposes and at events. Must be 18 or over. www.ruffstartrescue.org
BOARD MEMBER
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately two hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. www.artheartandhoofbeats.com
YOUTH MENTOR
Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options. Two to four hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. www.bolderoptions.org
BOWLING ASSISTANT
Reach for Resources works with individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with bowling outings in St. Louis Park or New Hope. www.reachforresources.org
FOOD RESCUE DRIVER
Assist Interfaith Community Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth. Drive the van to local stores and pick up donations for the food shelf. Must be at least 18 and able to lift 50-plus pounds. iocp.org
MAGAZINE DRIVE
Organize a magazine drive (no more than three-year-old magazines, no catalogs) to benefit the clients of Living Well Disability Services. Collect the magazines and deliver to Mendota Heights office. livingwell.org
FOOD SHELF GREETER
Assist Community Emergency Service with the food shelf. Greet clients, assist with intake and registration. Spanish speakers a plus. South Minneapolis location. Training provided. www.cesmn.org
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
