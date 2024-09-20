How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Help New Directions Youth Ministry bring the sports of hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. newdirectionsyouth.com
FOOD PACKING
Assist Feed My Starving Children. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org
PERFORMING ARTS
Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. A variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org
HOME ASSISTANT
Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. A variety of positions exist, including handyman or light carpentry and skilled home maintenance. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org
DONATION DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health assists individuals with their mental health recovery. It offers community housing, residential treatment and community mental health services. Consider holding a drive in your community to collect art supplies and games for those in programs. touchstonemh.org
DRIVERS
Help PRISM’s food shelf in Golden Valley as a food rescue driver. Using PRISM’s vehicle, pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Must have valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle (30+ lbs). prismmpls.org
OFFICE SUPPORT
Reach for Resources serves people with developmental disabilities. Assist in the Minnetonka office with administrative tasks, filing, scanning, data entry and more. reachforresources.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cell phone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org
TUTORING
Assist New Directions Youth Ministry in north Minneapolis with children grades 1-12 with emphasis on mathematics. Monday through Thursday, 3-5 pm. Duration, days and times of commitment flexible. stolaflutheran.org
GROUP SUPPORT
TreeHouse works with teens through support groups, mentorship, career development, retreats and other activities. Work with teens to provide a safe place for sharing feelings and concerns. Tuesday evenings. Multiple metro locations. Training provided. treehousehope.org
FOOD PANTRY
Help VEAP’s food pantry in Bloomington. Assist with shopping, fulfilling orders, sorting donations and loading vehicles. Must be at least 18. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. veap.org
PET THERAPY
Bring joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone’s day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with a nationally recognized pet therapy organization. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
HORSEBACK RIDING
Help River Valley Riders provide horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don’t need horse experience to work at these sessions — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org
FARM ASSISTANTS
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats — Equine Rescue and Sanctuary needs help on the farm and with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds, cleaning and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com
