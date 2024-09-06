Inspired

How you can help

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 6, 2024 at 8:59AM
When should you replace your running shoes? Expert opinion varies.
Good in the Hood needs volunteers to work in the warehouse for its Shoe Away Hunger program. (iStock/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

SORT SHOES

Good in the Hood collects gently used and new shoes with its Shoe Away Hunger program and sells them at various locations. Work at the warehouse in Fridley. Mon., Wed., Thu., from noon to 3 p.m. Great group opportunity. goodinthehood.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

DONATION DRIVE

Avivo provides chemical, mental health, housing support, career education and employment services. They specialize in helping individuals and families who face personal or systemic barriers — poverty, homelessness, joblessness, chemical addiction or mental health concerns. Consider a donation drive in your workplace, school, faith community or other to assist those in the programs. avivomn.org

DRIVERS

Living Well Disability Services helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Ensure people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

DELIVER BEDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child’s interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

THANK-YOU CALLS

Assist Second Harvest Heartland by making phone calls to thank donors for their support. Make calls weekly, keep lists up to date and take feedback or suggestions. Two to three hours a week for three months. Weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Can be done from home. 2harvest.org

ANIMAL FOSTER HOME

Help Ruff Start Rescue to love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Breaking Free serves the people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. Many opportunities. breakingfree.net

TALK WITH UKRAINIANS

ENGin, an international program connecting English-speakers with Ukrainians of all ages, seeks volunteers for weekly one-hour video chats. Volunteers make a huge impact, helping their students break the language barrier, offering friendship and emotional support, and introducing them to a new culture. Training is included. enginprogram.org

MENTOR

Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in a small group setting to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

FRONT DESK

Help Neighborhood House at the St. Paul location. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have interpersonal, computer and second language skill. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org

FINANCIAL ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org

FARM ASSISTANTS

At Art, Heart and Hoofbeats, Equine Rescue and Sanctuary needs you to assist on the farm or with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds, cleaning and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Inspired

See More
Inspired

How you can help

When should you replace your running shoes? Expert opinion varies.

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

Inspired

How you can help

Warnock took sewing lessons from his mother-in-law.
Inspired

Minneapolis woman, losing speech to Parkinson’s disease, works to communicate via a documentary

card image