How you can help

Good in the Hood collects gently used and new shoes with its Shoe Away Hunger program and sells them at various locations. Work at the warehouse in Fridley. Mon., Wed., Thu., from noon to 3 p.m. Great group opportunity. goodinthehood.org
FOOD ASSISTANT
Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
DONATION DRIVE
Avivo provides chemical, mental health, housing support, career education and employment services. They specialize in helping individuals and families who face personal or systemic barriers — poverty, homelessness, joblessness, chemical addiction or mental health concerns. Consider a donation drive in your workplace, school, faith community or other to assist those in the programs. avivomn.org
DRIVERS
Living Well Disability Services helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Ensure people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org
DELIVER BEDS
My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child’s interests when possible. myveryownbed.org
THANK-YOU CALLS
Assist Second Harvest Heartland by making phone calls to thank donors for their support. Make calls weekly, keep lists up to date and take feedback or suggestions. Two to three hours a week for three months. Weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Can be done from home. 2harvest.org
ANIMAL FOSTER HOME
Help Ruff Start Rescue to love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Breaking Free serves the people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. Many opportunities. breakingfree.net
TALK WITH UKRAINIANS
ENGin, an international program connecting English-speakers with Ukrainians of all ages, seeks volunteers for weekly one-hour video chats. Volunteers make a huge impact, helping their students break the language barrier, offering friendship and emotional support, and introducing them to a new culture. Training is included. enginprogram.org
MENTOR
Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in a small group setting to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org
FRONT DESK
Help Neighborhood House at the St. Paul location. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have interpersonal, computer and second language skill. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org
FINANCIAL ASSISTANT
Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org
FARM ASSISTANTS
At Art, Heart and Hoofbeats, Equine Rescue and Sanctuary needs you to assist on the farm or with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds, cleaning and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com
