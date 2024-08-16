Inspired
How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Help deliver mail to Care Center residents at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Tuesday through Saturday mornings. lyngblomsten.org
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Help Ruff Start Rescue save lives of at-risk animals. Filing, recording and storing donations, cleaning and organizing ad-hoc projects. One- to four-hour shifts, MWF in Princeton, Minn. ruffstartrescue.org
GROUP OPPORTUNITIES
Unpack, sort, organize and tag donated merchandise at Arc’s Value Village thrift stores. Bring your group from work, faith community, family, etc. Bloomington, Richfield, New Hope. As young as 8 are welcome with adult supervision. arcsvaluevillage.org
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers; 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
DRIVERS
Assist Interfaith Community Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth. Drive the van to local stores and pick up donations for the food shelf. Must be at least 18 and able to lift 50-plus pounds. iocp.org
GROUNDS CARE
Help FamilyWise Services at its St. Paul location. Assist with outdoor areas at the facility, yard work, playground cleaning. Weekdays. familywiseservices.org
ELS ASSISTANT
Help Literacy Minnesota to assist with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or the GED. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, two to three hours a week for at least three months.
HORSEBACK RIDING
Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Horse leader and side walker needed. You don’t need horse experience to assist at these sessions, just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org
FALL CLEANUP
Living Well Disability Services provides residential and customized services to people impacted by disabilities. Assist in group homes in the metro area for fall yard work. Raking, trimming, sweeping. livingwell.org
PACKING BOXES
Help the Salvation Army in the food pantry. Pack boxes, unload food deliveries and stock shelves. Multiple locations in the metro area. Numerous weekday shifts. salvationarmynorth.org
DELIVER MEALS
Open Arms of Minnesota prepares and delivers meals to people suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Opportunities are for farm workers — composting, seeding crops, mulching, weeding and harvesting. Several locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Afton. Flexible scheduling. openarmsmn.org
BOARD MEMBER
Gifts for Seniors supports isolated seniors through social visits. Assist by serving on the board of directors. giftsforseniors.org
THRIFT STORE
Help Christian Life Ministries New Day Thrift Store sort donations, price merchandise and tag clothes at store in Little Canada. Children under 13 may volunteer with an adult. Flexible scheduling. Proceeds benefit the New Day Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. clmonline.org
MODEL RAILROAD
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum provides fun for all ages. Assist with open hours, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. St. Paul area. tcmrm.org
OUTDOOR ASSISTANT
The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. They train Certified Outdoor Mentors who share their outdoor skill and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org
Find more
Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
