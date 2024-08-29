Power outages can be brutal, especially when you have a freezer full of food in the dog days of summer.
How Xcel Energy ends power outages in the Twin Cities
About 12,000 customers in the Twin Cities were still without power as of Wednesday evening.
The storms Monday and Tuesday with winds upward of 70 mph led to widespread outages across the Twin Cities metro. At the outage’s worst, 250,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power.
As of Wednesday evening, 95% of customers have had power restored, with about 12,000 still without power. Xcel expects to restore power to all customers by Thursday evening. But with more storms on the way, some customers may wonder how power restoration works and how areas are prioritized.
Here’s what you need to know about how power is restored.
What is the process to reconnect power?
Xcel wants to make the biggest impact when restoring power. Crews zero in on an area where they can get the most customers’ power back on at once, said Trisha Duncan, director of Minnesota community relations at Xcel.
“If you think of it as like a tree, the trunk is where they go first, because that gets the largest amount of customers back on first,” Duncan said. “Then they work into the branches, which you could think of as a neighborhood, and then they work into the leaves, the individuals.”
Those still without power are likely part of smaller outages affecting a few customers at a time.
Is there a different strategy to working on large versus small outages?
That strategy is the same for any outages, whether large, like what the metro is experiencing this week, or smaller-scale, Duncan said.
Are crews working 24/7?
Crews are working around the clock. The majority of their work takes place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. because it is safer during daylight hours and allows crews to rest, Duncan said. Crews work 16 hours on and eight hours off.
How can I stay safe during a power outage?
Always assume downed electric lines are energized and dangerous. Never touch a downed line; instead, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
What can I do if I’m still without power?
Customers without power should check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home, according to a news release. If the mast is damaged, a licensed electrician must make repairs before service can be restored. For more information, visit Xcel’s Outage Checklist.
