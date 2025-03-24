How to navigate pet rules when finding apartments

Finding my first place out of college, I didn’t need too much. So long as the walls weren’t stained with gunk from previous tenants and the kitchen was operable, I was satisfied.
For most people, that makes finding an apartment rather easy. But Freddie, my sweet — sometimes high-maintenance — pit bull mix, complicated matters.
Freddie lived with my parents while I was at school, unburdening me from the realities of finding housing with a pet.
Come to find out, finding a pet-friendly home can be challenging, especially for those of us who treat our pets like family.
Where do you start?
The first step to finding a place is figuring out where to live. Minneapolis is divided into 83 neighborhoods. St. Paul has 17. There are 15 first-ring suburbs to choose from in the Twin Cities.
But the list quickly narrows as different needs and wants are identified — including pet rules. My best friend throughout the process was housing search tools such as Apartments.com, Trulia and Zillow.
For a local option, try HousingLink — a nonprofit vacancy listings service that also shares fact sheets, videos and links to other targeted resources.
Like many sites, HousingLink allows users to search for pet-friendly vacancies, said Dan Hylton, the nonprofit’s research manager.