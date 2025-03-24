Business

How to navigate pet rules when finding apartments

Even pet-friendly apartments have restrictions, especially on large dogs, so make sure you know what they are.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 11:00AM
Illustration by Kim Maxwell Vu, The Minnesota Star Tribune (Kim Maxwell Vu)

Finding my first place out of college, I didn’t need too much. So long as the walls weren’t stained with gunk from previous tenants and the kitchen was operable, I was satisfied.

For most people, that makes finding an apartment rather easy. But Freddie, my sweet — sometimes high-maintenance — pit bull mix, complicated matters.

Freddie lived with my parents while I was at school, unburdening me from the realities of finding housing with a pet.

Come to find out, finding a pet-friendly home can be challenging, especially for those of us who treat our pets like family.

Where do you start?

The first step to finding a place is figuring out where to live. Minneapolis is divided into 83 neighborhoods. St. Paul has 17. There are 15 first-ring suburbs to choose from in the Twin Cities.

But the list quickly narrows as different needs and wants are identified — including pet rules. My best friend throughout the process was housing search tools such as Apartments.com, Trulia and Zillow.

For a local option, try HousingLink — a nonprofit vacancy listings service that also shares fact sheets, videos and links to other targeted resources.

Like many sites, HousingLink allows users to search for pet-friendly vacancies, said Dan Hylton, the nonprofit’s research manager.

Here’s where Freddie complicates things. None of the sites I used allowed users to search for breed restrictions.

It’s important to talk to the leasing agent and be specific about what breeds you own. Even if a complex is “pet-friendly,” there are often still limits. According to experts, commonly restricted dog breeds include:

  • Akitas
    • Alaskan malamutes
      • Bulldogs
        • Cane corsos
          • Doberman pinschers
            • German shepherds
              • Great Danes
                • Mastiffs
                  • Pit bulls
                    • Rottweilers
                      • Siberian huskies
                        • Terriers
                          • Wolf hybrids

                            Joining a breed-specific Facebook group might help. Local landlords often post listings that aren’t on search tools, and members will let people know if they are moving or might ask the group for recommendations.

                            In my experience, to save time and money, get the answers before touring or applying to live in a complex.

                            Some places limit the number of pets allowed. Most apartments don’t allow more than two dogs or cats. Other animals are usually assessed on a case-by-case basis.

                            For dogs, many landlords impose weight restrictions. Zillow allows users to narrow the search for places that allow “large” or “small” dogs, but doesn’t have a universally defined weight for either category.

                            In my search, I found that older homes tend to be less restrictive about the type of pets allowed. While they may not offer the same amenities as newer apartment complexes — dog runs, pet spas and splash pads — they are often accompanied by yard space and lower rent.

                            When searching, also consider the walkability of the neighborhood. Freddie is working on his manners with other dogs, so it was important for me to find a place with sidewalks on both sides. Some areas may have limited access to parks, green spaces or safe walking routes.

                            Plan to pay more

                            Usually, apartment complexes charge an initial pet deposit or fee. This might be accompanied by a monthly fee, commonly referred to as “pet rent.”

                            Some cities, like Seattle, prohibit landlords from collecting a pet deposit exceeding 25% of the first full month’s rent. Only one pet deposit may be held per household, no matter how many pets are kept, according to the city. But landlords can limit the number of pets allowed.

                            Neither Minnesota nor Minneapolis have laws regarding pet deposits or pet rent, aside from those meant to protect renters with service animals. If you do have a service animal, make sure you have the necessary paperwork.

                            My landlord charged a $350 pet deposit. Most deposits range between $250 and $500, according to real estate sites.

                            Charging “pet rent” is up to the landlord, the experts said. This can vary by the type, number and weight of the pets. If the complex collects a pet deposit, $25 to $50 is a reasonable amount to collect per month, according to real estate sites.

                            Getting your pet here

                            For many like me, moving can be as simple as laying a blanket across the backseat and hitting the road. But depending on the move, flying might be the only option.

                            Most airlines, including Delta, allow small pets to travel in the cabin as long as they fit comfortably in a ventilated carrier that fits under the seat in front of you.

                            However, not all airlines allow pets in the cabin — some don’t allow pets at all — so it’s essential to check before booking, said Sally French, co-host of the Smart Travel podcast and lead travel writer for NerdWallet.

                            Most also limit the number of pets on a flight, so book early, she said.

                            Typically, airlines charge a fee of around $100 each way for pets in the cabin. On Delta, this fee is $95 for domestic flights.

                            Keep in mind that a pet carrier usually counts as a personal item, meaning if you plan to bring both a carry-on and a pet, you might also have to pay a checked bag fee.

                            If your pet is too large to fit in a carrier under the seat, they may need to travel in the cargo hold, French said.

                            Cargo travel can be significantly more expensive —often between $200 and $600 — depending on the airline, pet size, and destination.

                            “Cost is one factor, but the real concern for many pet owners is stress and separation,” French said.

                            While the cargo hold is temperature-controlled and pressurized, it can be noisy and less comfortable for pets. Some major airlines, including Delta, have stopped allowing pets in cargo due to safety concerns.

                            When you settle in

                            Upon relocating, it’s important to license any pets as mandated by city regulations and find a new veterinarian.

                            Licensing ensures pets are vaccinated against rabies and facilitates their safe return if lost. Before moving, request a copy of all vaccinations from your pet’s veterinarian because they will be required.

                            Per Minneapolis guidelines, any dogs, cat or ferrets over 4 months old must be licensed. A one-year license for a spayed or neutered dog or cat costs $30, while the same for an unaltered pet is $40. There are options for three-year and lifetime licenses as well.

                            Licenses can be purchased online unless the pet has been declared dangerous, the household has more than four pets, or someone in the household has unpaid city fines, said Danielle Joerger, supervisor for Minneapolis’ animal shelter.

                            In Bloomington, dogs, cats or ferrets over 3 months old must be licensed, according to the city. A lifetime pet license costs $25.

                            Pet owners are expected to obtain licensing within a certain number of days. For Minneapolis, any pet in the city for five days or more needs a license, Joerger said.

                            When finding a new vet, start by researching American Animal Hospital Association-accredited clinics and reading online reviews to gauge quality and approach.

                            Ask about services offered, including routine care, emergency support and specialized treatments, as well as costs for basic services and hours. Some clinics offer payment plans or discounts for seniors and multi-pet households. After selecting a vet, arrange to transfer all relevant information from the previous veterinarian.

                            Don’t try to sneak a pet in

                            Discussing a pet before signing a lease is essential, said Eric Hague, executive director of Home Line MN. Failing to disclose one — or adding one after you move in — could result in serious consequences, including eviction.

                            “We would not advise a tenant to enter into a lease agreement without previously having discussed with the prospective landlord,” Hague said.

                            Also know that a landlord cannot change pet rules while your lease is in effect, he said.

                            Carson Hartzog

                            Reporter

                            Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

                            See Moreicon

