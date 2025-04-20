A business partnership is like a marriage. Here’s how to make a successful one.

Starting a new business might inspire visions of launching the next Microsoft or Apple.
But the image of the heroic solo entrepreneur, though often romanticized, is largely a myth. The reality is that success more often comes from working with a business partner or a team of partners. Bill Gates had Paul Allen and Steve Jobs had Steve Wozniak, after all.
So, you, too, probably will be better off in any new venture with a business partner. It could be someone you’ve worked with, someone in your network, a customer, a supplier or even a competitor. Someone you went to college with or met at an industry event or entrepreneurship club.
Whoever that turns out to be, know that getting into a business partnership often is compared to a more personal type of relationship, according to John Stavig, director of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
“It’s like a marriage,” Stavig said. “It’s a long-term commitment. It’s contractual. If you don’t do it appropriately, it can be very hard to undo. It’s a lot of hard work as well in terms of effort on both sides, respecting each other and tolerating some mistakes. It takes an investment and trust and forgiveness.
“When it works, it can be beautiful.”
For those thinking of launching a new startup, here is advice from experienced and emerging entrepreneurs and others who have studied the subject on how to find a business partner and what qualities to look for in one.
Recognizing a business partner
Serial tech entrepreneurs Dan Mallin and Scott Litman are two of Minnesota’s most successful and widely known business partners.