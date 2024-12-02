How do beavers survive Minnesota winter?

The nocturnal creatures use trees to dam waterways and create a pond that surrounds their lodges and keeps them safe from predators. Sticks, rock and mud are piled tightly together, but loose enough for air holes on top. The lodges must be spacious enough for a mated pair, their growing kits, and sometimes a female kit or two from the spring before. Most lodges include two underwater entrances big enough for the adults, which can grow up to 60 pounds.