House passes bill backed by Paris Hilton to reform youth treatment facilities

Hilton has spent the last several years testifying about the abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah. She was sent to Provo Canyon School for 11 months at age 17 where she says she was abused mentally and physically, recalling that staff members would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment. The 43-year-old said the treatment was so ''traumatizing'' that she has suffered nightmares and insomnia for years.