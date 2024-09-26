Hearing on Trump assassination attempts says Pennsylvania failure was by Secret Service

Edward Lenz, commander for the Butler County Emergency Services Unit who was in charge of the local tactical units operating at the Butler rally, said his agency was never asked to put a sniper team on top of the roof and never said that they would. Lenz said the Secret Service knew their shooters were inside the AGR Building — a position designed to allow them to look for threats inside the rally crowd as opposed to threats to the president from outside — and there was no ''feedback or guidance'' from the Secret Service that they wanted the team anywhere else.