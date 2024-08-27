Hope Breakfast Bar opens in Woodbury

Turns out Suni Lee is just like us in her love for food at the fair. Fresh off her gold and bronze medal wins at the Paris Olympics, the St. Paul gymnast shared her picks for favorite fair foods when at the Great Minnesota Get-Together over the weekend. In her Instagram and Facebook posts, Lee simply wrote “all my favs” and shared photos taking a bite from a pizza in front of Rick’s Pizza and another of her eating cotton candy. In other words, the stuff of champions.