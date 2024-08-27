Hope Breakfast Bar’s pina colada French toast, peanut butter banana pancakes and churro waffles have made their way to the east metro. Sarah and Brian Ingram recently rolled out a Woodbury branch (1930 Donegal Drive) of their Hope Breakfast Bar.
Hope Breakfast Bar opens in Woodbury
The local chain continues its suburban expansion, Suni Lee posts “fav” foods at the fair, plus mark your calendars for a taco tour.
This is one of several Hope Breakfast Bars, their breakfast-centric concept that revels in the decadence of breakfast classics. The duo opened the first in St. Paul in 2019 and have since expanded to Eagan, Edina, St. Louis Park and a smaller location inside Gillette Children’s Hospital. Their Purpose Restaurant Group is also behind the Gnome Craft Pub and the Apostle Supper Club, both in St. Paul.
Up next for the Ingrams are two restaurants slated to open in North Loop Green in Minneapolis. In addition to another outpost of Hope Breakfast Bar, the duo also plan to introduce a new concept called Salt and Flour, a pasta- and pizza-focused restaurant with a small market of food goodies, in the coming months.
Suni Lee takes on fair foods
Turns out Suni Lee is just like us in her love for food at the fair. Fresh off her gold and bronze medal wins at the Paris Olympics, the St. Paul gymnast shared her picks for favorite fair foods when at the Great Minnesota Get-Together over the weekend. In her Instagram and Facebook posts, Lee simply wrote “all my favs” and shared photos taking a bite from a pizza in front of Rick’s Pizza and another of her eating cotton candy. In other words, the stuff of champions.
From pop-up to permanent: A new udon destination is coming
Cafe Yoto, the Monday night pop-up at Kado no Mise, will get a permanent Minneapolis home when it takes over the former Stalk and Spade space in the North Loop this fall, according to the North Loop’s neighborhood organization.
Chef Yo Hasegawa will open a counter-service cafe with a menu built from the once-a-week events hosted with Kado no Mise’s chef Shigeyuki Furukawa. Menu items might include donburi with mushrooms or steak, tempura udon, kitsune soba, sashimi bowls and more. The popular Monday meal has consistently sold out and made it clear that the neighborhood is ready for more.
Sweet treat master hosts a September pop-up
One of the best things about being food-obsessive is discovering new things you just can’t get enough of — like the chocolate chip cookie from pastry chef Jeremy Intille (find the recipe here). We’ve enjoyed spotting him more recently competing on the Food Network and making fine dining desserts at 801 Fish in downtown Minneapolis. Before that, he dazzled us with breakfast treats at the Lynhall. Now, Intille’s planning a bakery pop-up. On Sept. 21, look for JerBear Bakery at Bench Pressed in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. For updates, follow JerBear Bakery on Instagram.
Lake Street’s annual taco tour is back
Attention, taco lovers: Minneapolis’ taco-dense corridor is throwing a party and we’re all invited. Over 20 restaurants and trucks will participate in the Latino Economic Development Center’s 2024 Taco Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 on E. Lake Street, where area restaurants will entice visitors with everything tasty that can be crammed into a tortilla. In addition to food, look for family-friendly entertainment from ballet folklorico (folk and ballet), mariachi and dance groups near Midtown Global Market. Entry and entertainment are free; just pay for the tacos at the restaurants. The event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. For more information, including a map and participating restaurants, visit the LEDC website.
