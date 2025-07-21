Man shot and killed at St. Paul homeless encampment

A man died Sunday afternoon after being shot in a homeless encampment in St. Paul. It was the fifth homicide in the city this year.
The St. Paul Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and has not identified the victim yet. An autopsy will be conducted this week, according to Sgt. Toy Vixayvong.
“Officers arrived on scene,” he said, during a news conference Sunday. “They were directed to a tent where numerous people were rendering aid. Our officers, alongside St. Paul fire medics, took over.”
The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the medics arrived at an encampment on the 1200 block of Jackson Street around 1:15 p.m. Homicide investigators are currently determining what led to the shooting, Vixayvong said.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered at the scene. The number of shots fired is also unknown, he said.
The encampment remains an active crime scene, Vixayvong said. There are no immediate plans to dismantle the encampment as far as he knows, Vixayong said.
He encouraged anyone with any information to call the St. Paul Police Department’s tip line at 651-266-5650. Any further information would be posted on the department’s X account.