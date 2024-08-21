Are you a weather enthusiast looking for a way to contribute? “Twisters” (the movie) glamorized the world of tornado chasing, which is about the clicks, views and (on rare occasions) the science of “tornadogenesis.” Another way to contribute? Becoming a professional storm spotter.
Highs in the 90s aren't expected to last long
It’s supposed to feel like autumn by the end of next week.
Metro Skywarn Chair Mike Miller told me there are nearly 2,000 volunteer spotters in the seven-county metro area. They all received training and communicate via ham radio. Skywarn spotters can tell the difference between a “wall cloud” (tornado potential) and a “shelf cloud” (straight-line winds).
All are welcome, and the need is statewide. Check out metroskywarn.org for more details. And thank you: Sirens sound based on ground truth from law enforcement and dedicated Skywarn spotters.
A few lonely thunderstorms may bubble up later Thursday and Thursday night; otherwise a dry weekend is on tap with the best shot at 90 on Sunday.
And no, the heat won’t last for long. It’ll feel like autumn by the end of next week. Cool and partly smoky.
