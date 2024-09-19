A nearly three-week disruption of Highland Bank’s electronic systems will cost “thousands of dollars,” said the bank’s chief executive.
Highland Bank still facing repercussions nearly three weeks after big outage
But CEO Rick Wall declined to give financial details or say what caused the outage.
Over Labor Day weekend, the bank’s emails, phones and website stopped working and lobbies were shut down at its St. Michael headquarters and branches in St. Paul, Woodbury, Bloomington, Blaine, Ely, Maple Grove and Minnetonka.
Branch lobbies are open, and phones and emails are working again, Wall said Thursday. However, the bank’s website is still down. Customers, though, can still access their accounts online.
The bank hired a forensics team to address the data outage and started regaining use of some emails a few days after the outage was discovered on Sept. 3, Wall said.
He declined to give details on how much money the outage is costing the bank, but said its business interruption insurance has helped to defray the costs.
Customers have been minimally disrupted, the banks said. Besides being able to access accounts online, they could could conduct business at the bank’s various drive-thru windows when lobbies were shut down. The bank’s lobbies were shut for the first three days of the outage.
Wall said the forensics team was still getting to the bottom of the cause.
“We were never out but had some limited outages inside the bank,” he said. “But many of those are resolved.” Wall said.
The bank’s regulators at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Minnesota Department of Commerce were immediately notified of the data outage and continue to be appraised of all progress, Wall said.
Business customers said they were initially put off by not being able to enter bank lobbies, but have been able to access their account and to conduct business without any trouble.
Highland Bank has $750 million in assets, $650 million in deposits and 115 employees in eight branches in the state. After acquiring Boundary Waters Bank in Ely, Woodbury and Blaine last year, it is the 25th-largest bank in Minnesota.
