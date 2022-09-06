Wayzata stays on top

How long can Wayzata's run last? It's been more than two years since Wayzata lost a match, and the Trojans have sat atop the state's large-school pile since winning their first state championship in 2019.

After going 34-0 last season and winning their second state title (there was no state tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Wayzata opened this season with victories over three strong teams — Minnetonka, Rogers and Maple Grove — with matchups against Chaska and Lakeville South awaiting them this week.

The Trojans lost a lot of talent to graduation, but more than 80 girls showed up for the first day of practice to help fill any gaps.

The Trojans also get a boost from the return of 6-4 outside hitter Olivia Swenson, who missed all of last season after hip surgery. Swenson and twin sister Stella, a 6-2 setter, are among the highest-rated players in the nation. Expect them to carry the load, along with senior defensive specialist Sophia Johnson and junior outside hitter Avery Jesewitz.

Will the Trojans go undefeated again this season? That's impossible to predict, but it's not out of the question.

A case for Northfield

Decide for yourselves whether this is praise: Northfield is the best team in the state to have never made a state tournament appearance.

It's all a problem of logistics. In any other section, Northfield would be piling up tourney trips. But despite the wealth of talent on its rosters in recent years, Northfield has stumbled in section play.

This could be the year the Raiders make it to the Xcel Energy Center, even with two well-regarded Lakeville teams, North and South, in their section. Northfield is a veteran bunch led by a pair of do-it-all players, both of whom are on the Ms. Baden Volleyball watch list, Teagan Timperley and Sydney Jaynes.

Cross-state rivalry

Since 2016, two programs have laid claim to Class 1A: Mayer Lutheran and Minneota. Mayer Lutheran beat Minneota for the title last year and in 2017 and was the state champ in 2016 as well. Minneota won the championship in 2018 and 2019.

The two teams could meet again with state hardware at stake this season. Mayer Lutheran coach Joelle Grimsley's program, always well-stocked, is ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll, and returns talented senior hitters Gabby Wachholz and Mady Guetzkow.

Same for Minneota. The Vikings lost three all-state players but can build around skilled setter Ireland Stassen.

The rivalry is not limited to volleyball. Mayer Lutheran beat Minneota 20-14 for the Class 1A football championship in the 2021 Prep Bowl.