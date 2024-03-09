Class 4A quarterfinals

Wednesday

At Williams Arena

White Bear Lake (21-7) vs. [1] Hopkins (25-3), 10 a.m.

[5] Lakeville North (24-5) vs. [4] Maple Grove (24-4), noon

Andover (24-4) vs. [2] Minnetonka (26-2), 2 p.m.

Rosemount (22-6) vs. [3] St. Michael-Albertville (22-7), 4 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Wednesday

At Maturi Pavilion

Minneapolis Roosevelt (23-7) vs. [1] Benilde-St. Margaret's (24-5), 10 a.m.

[5] Stewartville (21-8) vs. [4] St. Peter (27-2), noon

Totino-Grace (17-11) vs. [2] DeLaSalle (25-3), 2 p.m.

[3] Alexandria (24-5) vs. Rock Ridge (26-3), 4 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Wednesday

At Williams Arena

Perham (26-3) vs. [1] Providence Academy (25-4), 6 p.m.

[5] Crosby-Ironton (24-6) vs. [4] New London-Spicer (28-2), 8 p.m.

At Maturi Pavilion

Rochester Lourdes (21-9) vs. [2] Albany (28-1), 6 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (19-11) vs. [3] Minnehaha Academy (26-3), 8 p.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

Thursday

At Maturi Pavilion

[1] Goodhue (25-5) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-10), 11 p.m.

[5] Southwest Minnesota Christian (28-2) vs. [4] Underwood (27-3), 1 p.m.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (24-6) vs. [2] Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-3), 3 p.m.

[3] Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (27-3) vs. Fosston (29-2), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday at Williams Arena

Class 4A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Class 3A: Noon and 2 p.m.

Friday at Williams Arena

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

Championship games

Saturday at Williams Arena

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

Class 3A: 6 p.m.

Class 2A: 2 p.m.

Class 1A: noon

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

More coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.