Alexandria senior Daniel Jackson kept kicking his way into the state record books on Week 1 of the high school football season.
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria kicker committed to the Gophers, adds to his legend; Becker coach Dwight Lundeen wins his 400th
Daniel Jackson kicked a 54-yard field goal Thursday, a mark exceeded only twice in Minnesota history. Dwight Lundeen made his milestone win memorable on Becker alumni night.
Jackson connected on a 54-yard field goal Thursday night, tied for the third-longest kick in state history, in the Cardinals’ 24-6 victory over Chaska. He equaled the mark set by Mike Chalberg of Forest Lake in 1990 and tied by Ken Johnson of Centennial in 1995.
Jackson’s big kick came with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the game.
“It was an exhilarating feeling after I saw it go up straight and through the uprights,” Jackson told the Alexandria Echo Press. “I’m just very blessed that Coach [Mike] Empting gave me the opportunity to kick that.”
Jackson, committed to the Gophers, holds the record for longest field goal in a state tournament game, a 52-yarder in the Cardinals’ 38-14 victory over Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals last season. As a sophomore Jackson kicked a 53-yarder against Brainerd in the regular season.
“I knew I would have the distance,” said Jackson, who made 11 field goals last season. “Every time before I kick I say to myself, ‘Good contact, right down the middle.’ And that’s what I said again this time. It felt good off the foot. I always feel confident when I go out there and know that I can do what needs to be done.”
Can Jackson break the state record? Fabian Kleinschumacher of Climax-Fisher holds it, a 57-yarder against Norman County East in 2003. Dan Salzgeber of New London-Spicer connected on a 55-yarder against Montevideo in 1999.
“It looked great, and it looked like he made that by 10 yards,” Empting told the Alexandria Echo Press. “He hit the ball so well. That was a huge kick that made a big impact on the game. It put the game out of reach. It was a great kick with great protection.”
For Dwight Lundeen, victory No. 400
Winning never gets old for Becker’s Dwight Lundeen.
The face of Becker’s program since Day 1, when he started the program in 1970, Lundeen won for the 400th time Thursday night, 51-0 over Hill-Murray. He stands second in state history to Verndale’s Mike Mahlen, who added his 433rd victory Thursday, 62-0 over Carlton/Wrenshall. Mahlen is 433-132-3 in his career, Lundeen 400-167-3.
The milestone was achieved on alumni night. Some former Bulldogs arrived from out of state, some from nearby, and some families sent three generations.
Related Coverage
“We had them all come down on the field to celebrate the 400th win,” Lundeen said.
“I was able to thank them for having a part in reaching that goal. I have been blessed with many great coaches and players.”
A year ago, the school named the stadium after Lundeen before a 53-21 victory over Providence Academy. Lundeen has directed the Bulldogs to three state championships (Class 4A in 2014 and 2015 and Class 3A in 2005) and five runner-up finishes in his eight Prep Bowl appearances. They have advanced to the state tournament 17 times.
“I felt very honored and humbled to have our new stadium named Dwight Lundeen Stadium,” Lundeen said. “Truly this was one of the top highlights of my career coaching Becker football.”
Inside the numbers
3: Interceptions by Sauk Rapids-Rice senior linebacker/running back Deagan Gondeck in 40-16 victory at Irondale. He also forced and recovered a fumble and rushed for three touchdowns.
5: Passing touchdowns for seniors Cole Drill of Mound Westonka and Anthony Starks II of DeLaSalle.
6: Rushing touchdowns for Duluth Denfeld senior running back Taye Manns in a 70-42 victory over Mora.
16: Tackles by Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda junior linebacker Owen Olsem in a 7-6 victory over Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman. He also rushed for 79 yards and the lone touchdown.
40: Schools that recorded a shutout in Week 1.
70+: Points put on the scoreboard by two northeastern schools. Hermantown defeated Proctor 72-0 in a matchup for the Hammer, Duluth Denfeld outdid Mora 70-42.
308: Rushing yards for Armstrong senior Kevon Johnson on 21 attempts, with four touchdowns, in a 42-15 victory over St. Francis. He scored on runs of 9, 22, 79 and 99 yards.
Quote
“As an offensive guy, being able to step onto the field with your first offensive possession up 7-0 is a good feeling. For a sophomore linebacker to be out there for his first start, what a great start to his season.” — Dawson-Boyd coach Cory Larson, to the West Central Tribune, after Blackjacks sophomore Mason Bothun intercepted a pass in the flat on Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s opening offensive play and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown in a 48-14 victory
Weekend coverage
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria kicker committed to the Gophers, adds to his legend; Becker coach Dwight Lundeen wins his 400th
Daniel Jackson kicked a 54-yard field goal Thursday, a mark exceeded only twice in Minnesota history. Dwight Lundeen made his milestone win memorable on Becker alumni night.