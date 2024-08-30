High Schools

Lakeville North keeps Stillwater under control, wins high school football opener

The game was touted as a matchup of quarterbacks Riley Grossman of Lakeville North and Nick Kinsey of Stillwater, but the Ponies languished on offense.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 30, 2024 at 6:59AM
Lakeville North's Sam Ripplinger breaks off a run to the 1-yard line in the opening quarter. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Intense thunderstorms delayed some metro-area football kickoffs Thursday.

Stillwater traveled to Lakeville North, where the 8:30 p.m. start meant missing most of the inclement weather. From there, two of the metro’s top quarterbacks, junior Nick Kinsey of Stillwater and senior Riley Grossman of Lakeville North, fell a bit short of their matchup potential.

Lakeville North controlled much of the action in a 27-7 victory.

Kinsey holds high Division I offers from such schools as Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Miami (Fla.), while Grossman, a lefthander, is committed to Minnesota Duluth.

”It was about winning the game,” Grossman said. “But I think he’s a heck of a quarterback, and it was good competing against him.”

Grossman got the better of play in a soggy first half, throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lane Johnson. Meanwhile, Kinsey went 2-for-11 for 9 yards. The Ponies struggled to find any offensive equilibrium. They went three-and-out on five of six possessions in the first half and logged 20 yards of offense.

Grossman stirred teammates with his running effort. The statistics say four carries for 12 yards. That won him fans.

”That was the biggest reaction I got out of Coach Vossen,” Grossman said.

”He lifts and works out as much as anyone,” Vossen said. “He’s strong; he’s tough. I trust him. We have to run the ball more this year to be successful, so the more of those he does, the better.”

Emilio Rosario Matias got loose with force for a 52-yard touchdown dash. And just like that, the Ponies had entered the chat with momentum, trailing 14-7.

North’s Sam Ripplinger added his second touchdown of the game with 2:54 to play in regulation; he carried 31 times for 173 yards. His defense posted a fumble recovery for a score six seconds later.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Moments that mattered: High points from Thursday high school football include Elk River’s win and Daniel Jackson’s near-record field goal

High Schools

Introducing the Minnesota Top 20, the Star Tribune’s new statewide high school football ranking

High Schools

Meet the Minnesota Dream Team, the best high school football players in the state at every position

Stillwater got no closer on the scoreboard but came away with lessons on where to improve going forward. Coach Beau LaBore blamed first-week mistakes.

”We did a great job of beating ourselves in those first two quarters,” LaBore said. “We played them well physically, but we dug ourselves a huge hole. They capitalized on all our mistakes.”

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Lakeville North keeps Stillwater under control, wins high school football opener

card image

The game was touted as a matchup of quarterbacks Riley Grossman of Lakeville North and Nick Kinsey of Stillwater, but the Ponies languished on offense.

High Schools

Thursday’s prep sports results

card image
High Schools

Moments that mattered: High points from Thursday high school football include Elk River’s win and Daniel Jackson’s near-record field goal

card image