The Class 5A defending state champions won’t go unbeaten like a year ago.
Moments that mattered: High points from Thursday high school football include Elk River’s win and Daniel Jackson’s near-record field goal
Elk River defeated 5A champ Chanhassen, getting three touchdowns from 155-pound back Brecken Keoraj and three more from quarterback Levi Harris.
Elk River’s potent running game grounded out a 44-22 victory over Chanhassen in the high school football season opener for both teams Thursday night.
Small senior running back Brecken Keoraj, 5-7 and 155 pounds, scored on three long runs to lead the Elks’ ground attack. He scored on runs of 66, 75 and 75 yards.
Junior quarterback Levi Harris added rushing touchdowns of 8 and 49 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior Gavin Schmidt.
Chanhassen junior quarterback Nathan Ramler threw two touchdown passes.
The Storm edged Elk River 34-28 in their season opener last year en route to a 13-0 season. The Elks won the Class 5A state title in 2022.
In other games Thursday:
Alexandria 24, Chaska 6: Daniel Jackson equaled the second-longest field goal in state history, kicking one 54 yards in the Cardinals’ victory at Chaska. Jackson, a junior committed to the Gophers, tied the mark set by Ken Johnson of Centennial in 1995 against Fridley. Jackson already had the third-longest kick, 53 yards against Brainerd in 2022. The record is 57 yards, set by Fabian Klienschumacher of Climax-Fisher against Norman County East in 2003.
Edina 35, Eagan 14: Junior quarterback Mason West threw three touchdown passes as the Hornets pulled away from the Wildcats in the second half. Junior running back Chase Bjorgaard added two short scoring runs after halftime.
Kimball 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6: Senior quarterback Brandon Henkemeyer threw four touchdown passes, two each to senior wide receivers Owen Mortenson and senior Bryant Knaus, and scored on a 10-yard run as the Cubs downed the Lakers. He threw scoring passes of 44 and 69 yards to Mortenson and 27 and 80 yards to Knaus. Senior running back Ronald Arnold added two short scoring runs.
Maple Grove 55, Osseo 7: Junior quarterback Kaden Harney threw two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Dylan Vokal and ran for a third touchdown in the first half, when the Crimson rolled up 41 points in a victory over the Orioles. Harney and Vokal hooked up on 30- and 32-yard scores, and Harney also scored on a 13-yard run. Senior running back Charles Langama added scoring runs of 5 and 32 yards.
Mound Westonka 51, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 13: Senior quarterback Cole Drill threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers and added three two-point conversion runs as the White Hawks downed the Wolfpack.
Owatonna 50, Hastings 7: The Huskies scored 43 first-half points and cruised past the Raiders. Senior quarterback Hunter Theis completed nine of 10 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns before halftime. Senior fullback/linebacker Blake Fitcher scored three touchdowns, on a 23-yard run, 14-yard reception and 19-yard interception return.
The game was touted as a matchup of quarterbacks Riley Grossman of Lakeville North and Nick Kinsey of Stillwater, but the Ponies languished on offense.