Moments that mattered: High points from Thursday high school football include Elk River’s win and Daniel Jackson’s near-record field goal

Alexandria 24, Chaska 6: Daniel Jackson equaled the second-longest field goal in state history, kicking one 54 yards in the Cardinals’ victory at Chaska. Jackson, a junior committed to the Gophers, tied the mark set by Ken Johnson of Centennial in 1995 against Fridley. Jackson already had the third-longest kick, 53 yards against Brainerd in 2022. The record is 57 yards, set by Fabian Klienschumacher of Climax-Fisher against Norman County East in 2003.