Moments that mattered: St. Thomas Academy tops Andover on TD with 12 seconds left in clash of 5A high school football powers

Sauk Rapids-Rice 40, Irondale 14: Senior Deagan Gondeck was all over the field for the Storm in its victory over the Knights. He ran for three second-quarter touchdowns, intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble. The 5-10, 190-pound running back/linebacker scored on runs of 7, 10 and 25 yards. Classmate Chris Pepin added scoring runs of 15 and 32 yards in the third quarter, when the Storm built a 40-0 lead.