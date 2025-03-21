Health Department investigating inmate claims of spoiled food served at Rush City state prison

The Minnesota Department of Health began investigating the Rush City state prison on Friday after inmates claimed they had been rotten chicken and other spoiled food — allegations that were denied by Corrections Department officials.
The complaints were circulated Tuesday in a news release from the national advocacy group Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC). It included comments from inmates upset with the quality of their food, particularly an allegedly rancid package of chicken served in February.
According to the IWOC, incarcerated kitchen workers on Feb. 14 thawed a newly delivered batch of frozen chicken that they said smelled bad and looked yellow, brown and pink. The prison’s cooking supervisor was said to have agreed the food was rotten but was overruled by the food services director.
Inmates said the chicken was ground up, marinated and served two days later as a teriyaki dish, despite complaints to the prison from inmates' family members.
Brandy Earthman of Golden Valley, who has relatives and friends at the Rush City prison, said she wanted to spread awareness after hearing about the allegedly spoiled food.
“To serve them rotten food that I wouldn’t even give to my dog, it violates all their human rights,” Earthman said in an interview. She said she wants outside oversight for food preparation in prisons.
In a statement Friday from spokesperson Shannon Loehrke, the Corrections Department denied the inmates’ allegations. Officials said staffers showed the chicken was not rotten before it was served and that they follow U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for acceptable food-dating parameters.
“The recent accusations that [Rush City prison] served spoiled food are false,” Loehrke said. “Prior to serving the meals in question, staff demonstrated to the incarcerated people who had voiced concerns that the meat was not spoiled.”