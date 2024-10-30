Harris urges voters to reject Trump's efforts to sow division and fear

''I'll be honest with you: I'm not perfect,'' she said. ''I make mistakes. But here's what I promise you: I will always listen to you, even if you don't vote for me. I will always tell you the truth, even if it's hard to hear. I will work every day to build consensus and reach compromise to get things done. And if you give me the chance to fight on your behalf, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way.''