Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz to rally in battleground western Wisconsin

Western Wisconsin will be the center of the presidential battle Wednesday, with both campaigns making stops in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin Democrats are hosting an afternoon rally for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, running mate to former President Donald Trump, will speak to media in a dueling event at 1 p.m.
The Harris campaign announced the rally last week in a jam-packed schedule of stops in competitive battleground states. It will be Harris’ second stop in Wisconsin since President Joe Biden left the race and Vance’s first time back since the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin has long been a battleground state for Democrats, having secured the state by a margin of only 0.7% of the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election.
This will also be Walz’s second event as Harris’ running mate, after debuting Tuesday at a rally in Philadelphia. The pair is set to visit five more states in the next few days — to Michigan on Wednesday night, then North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — followed closely by Vance in a series of overlapping events.
Vance headlined a Trump campaign rally ahead of Harris’ in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon and called Harris a “disaster,” criticizing the candidate on her immigration and drug policy. His Wisconsin event is set to focus primarily on rising prices and crime.