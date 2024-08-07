Elections

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz to rally in battleground western Wisconsin

Sen. JD Vance, running mate to former President Donald Trump, will hold a dueling event to counter the Democrats.

ByRyan Faircloth, Anna Colletto&Katie Galioto

Star Tribune

August 7, 2024 at 1:13PM
Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arrive for a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Joe Lamberti/Associated Press)

Western Wisconsin will be the center of the presidential battle Wednesday, with both campaigns making stops in Eau Claire.

Wisconsin Democrats are hosting an afternoon rally for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, running mate to former President Donald Trump, will speak to media in a dueling event at 1 p.m.

The Harris campaign announced the rally last week in a jam-packed schedule of stops in competitive battleground states. It will be Harris’ second stop in Wisconsin since President Joe Biden left the race and Vance’s first time back since the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin has long been a battleground state for Democrats, having secured the state by a margin of only 0.7% of the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election.

This will also be Walz’s second event as Harris’ running mate, after debuting Tuesday at a rally in Philadelphia. The pair is set to visit five more states in the next few days — to Michigan on Wednesday night, then North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — followed closely by Vance in a series of overlapping events.

Vance headlined a Trump campaign rally ahead of Harris’ in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon and called Harris a “disaster,” criticizing the candidate on her immigration and drug policy. His Wisconsin event is set to focus primarily on rising prices and crime.

Vance also said he called Walz on Tuesday to congratulate him on his new role and agreed to debate him, but said he received no response.

The Wisconsin Harris rally will include Eau Claire native Justin Vernon’s band Bon Iver. It will be the second performance from a Grammy-winning artist at a Harris campaign event, after rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared at an Atlanta rally on July 30 to a crowd of nearly 10,000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

