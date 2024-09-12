The weather is fickle this time of year — shorts and flip-flops one weekend, cozy sweaters the next. While never one to wish away summer, there are many reasons to embrace fall: leaf peeping, football, heavy blankets, comfort food and pumpkin-flavored everything. And on these brisk nights, as we’re warming our hands around mugs of Minnesota-made cider, we enjoy one of autumn’s biggest perks — apple season.
Happy fall: 41 Twin Cities-area apple orchards that are ripe for picking
From daylong adventures with entertainment to quiet moments in nature, there’s an orchard that suits your fall needs.
That means local apple orchards are opening their gates. Looking for hayrides, corn mazes, live music and other family-friendly activities? We have those. Want apple-focused bakeries — a feast of doughnuts, fritters, turnovers, pies and crisps? There are those, too. Multitasking with pumpkin picking? Check.
Some concentrate on general stores stocked with pre-picked apples, freshly pressed cider, caramel apples and other apple-related treats. Others accommodate the purists, who stick strictly to the highly underrated fresh-air activity of apple picking. (A reminder that if Minnesota apples is your sole endgame, the Apple House at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a local treasure, too.)
Whatever adventure you choose, don’t delay. The season will be over before you know it. Head to these mostly U-pick orchards, all within (roughly) a 90-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis. Some have already started welcoming apple enthusiasts, while others are opening soon. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, services, availability and payment options; the most up-to-date information is usually found on orchards’ social media.
Becker, Minn.
Lee Peterson Tree Farm, 5968 149th Av. SE., 612-423-3441, leepetersontreefarm.com
Buffalo, Minn.
Deer Lake Orchard, 1903 SW. 10th St., 763-682-4284, deerlakeorchard.com
Woods’ Edge Apples, 1901 NE. 50th St., Buffalo, 763-682-4409
Delano
Apple Jack Orchards, 4875 SE. 37th St., 763-972-6673, applejackorchards.com
Elko New Market
Thompsons’ Hillcrest Orchard, 6271 E. 250th St., 952-461-2055, thompsonsapples.com
Faribault, Minn.
Apple Creek Orchard, 5524 185th St. W., 507-333-7272, applecreekorchard.org
Trumps Orchard, 1020 St. Paul Av., 507-334-5167, trumpsorchard.com
Farmington
Brand Farms, 18605 Biscayne Av. W., 651-206-9457, brandfarmsmn.com
Hastings
Afton Apple, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com
Whistling Well Farm, 8973 St. Croix Trail S., 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com
Hugo
Applecrest Orchards, 7306 24th Av. N., 651-583-5209, applecrestorchards.com
Jordan
Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest, 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., 952-492-2785, fergusonsorchard.com
Lake City, Minn.
Pepin Heights, 1775 Hwy. 61 S., 651-345-2305, fergusonsorchard.com
Lakeville
Applewood Orchard, 22702 Hamburg Av., applewoodorchard.net
Maple Lake, Minn.
Orchards of Breezy Hill, 3944 Iresfield Av. NW., organicbreezyhill.com
Minnetrista
Minnetonka Orchards, 6480 County Road 26, 763-325-4024, minnetonkaorchardmn.com
Montgomery, Minn.
Montgomery Orchard, 15953 Hwy. 99, 952-221-1051, montgomeryorchard.com
Montrose, Minn.
Fall Harvest Orchard, 345 County Road 30 SE., 763-972-3894, fallharvestorchard.com
Northfield
Fireside Orchard and Gardens, 2225 Lonsdale Blvd. E., 507-663-1376, firesideorchard.com
Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 651-357-5092, silkeygardens.com
Oronoco, Minn.
Northwoods Orchard, 8018 75th Av. NW., northwoodsorchard.com
Princeton, Minn.
J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com
Red Wing
Frontenac Hills Orchard, 30202 Frontenac Hills Way, 651-212-1768
Rochester
Apples R Us Orchard, 3856 NE. 65th St., 507-269-2140, applesrus.com
Sekapp Orchard, 3415 Collegeview Road E., 507-282-4544, sekapporchard.com
Rockford
Knapton’s, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org
Rush City, Minn.
Moulton’s Orchard, 51513 Game Av., 320-248-0042, moultonsorchard.com
Shafer, Minn.
Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com
Shakopee
Peter’s Pumpkins & Carmen’s Corn, 12860 Old Brick Yard Road, 952-906-0247, peterspumpkins.com
South Haven, Minn.
Fairhaven Farm, 13835 51st Av., 320-236-7685, fairhaven-farm.com
Stanchfield, Minn.
Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, bit.ly/3TvVkBO
Jake’s Apple Shack, 601 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, jakesappleshack.com
Stillwater
Aamodt’s Apple Farm, 6428 Manning Av., 651-439-3127, aamodtsapplefarm.com
Sunnybrook Apple Orchard, 9085 Jeffrey Blvd. N., 651-432-4866, sunnybrookappleorchard.com
Waconia
Deardorff Orchards, 8282 Parley Lake Road, deardorfforchards.com
Watertown
LuceLine Orchard, 2755 Rose Av., 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com
Webster, Minn.
Havlicek’s Veseli Vrsek Orchard, 26526 Newport Av., 952-758-4386, havlicekorchard.com
Nelson’s Apple Farm, 3010 Douglas Av., 952-461-3355, nelsonsapplefarm.com
Sweetland Orchard, 26205 Fairlawn Av., 651-252-4337, sweetlandorchard.com, pre-bagged only
White Bear Lake
Pine Tree Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-439-7202, pinetreeappleorchard.com
