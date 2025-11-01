Minneapolis

Halloween overnight shooting kills one, injures two in Dinkytown

No arrests have been announced. Minneapolis police say that one of the survivors is a student.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2025 at 5:30PM
Minneapolis Police Department squad car. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Police suspect that automatic gunfire killed one person and injured two others, including a student, overnight on Halloween near the University of Minnesota campus.

Officers reported hearing two bursts of gunfire at around 2:38 a.m. Saturday. They found an adult and a juvenile male with gunshot wounds near 13th Avenue SE. and 5th Street in the Dinkytown area. Police later found a third male shot in a nearby alley.

Emergency workers gave the victims medical aid, but one died at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers recovered three guns from the scene and believe that one of them belonged to the man killed in the shootings. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement that one of the survivors is an undergraduate student. The shooting follows increasing reports of crime in Dinkytown, where many U students live, and O’Hara said that police will immediately increase patrols in the area.

“This was a very chaotic and dangerous situation,” O’Hara said. “Last night was obviously Halloween, and there were thousands and thousands of additional people going to bars both in downtown and Dinkytown and other places around the city. This tragedy is another reminder of how quickly gunfire can shatter lives, and we want everyone to know that ... [we] are committed to working together with our community to make sure that things like this do not happen again.”

O’Hara said the automatic gunfire suggests the suspects used illegal devices that allow handguns to empty magazines with one trigger pull. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued gunmaker Glock last year, saying it designed and touted guns easily converted into automatic weapons.

Erik Swanson, interim chief of the University of Minnesota police, said in a statement that the wounded U student was expected to recover. He said that U police issued multiple notifications to stay clear of the area after the shots were reported, including descriptions of the suspects. U police and the university’s Office of Student Affairs were offering support to the family of the student victim, he said.

Police asked anyone with information to share it with authorities. To submit a tip anonymously, call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Halloween overnight shooting kills one, injures two in Dinkytown

card image
The Minnesota Star Tribune

No arrests have been announced. Minneapolis police say that one of the survivors is a student.

Minneapolis

A pro-labor wave comes for Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board seats

card image

Elections

Roper: Despite critiques, ranked-choice voting is better than the alternatives

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image